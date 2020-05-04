Pandemic pandemonium? Police respond to all kinds of crazy coronavirus calls

At 4:44 p.m. April 15, Watertown police were dispatched to the Stop & Shop on Watertown Street after two men got into an altercation at the grocery store, according to Police Chief Michael Lawn. It apparently started when a 29-year-old man from Newton felt that another man was standing too close to his 54-year-old mother while they were shopping. He later explained to police that his mother has health issues and he was worried about her catching the coronavirus and developing COVID-19. Police said when the second man, a 26-year-old from Waltham , began speaking to the mother, the son took exception to that and the two got into an argument that led to a minor physical altercation, which was broken up by the time police arrived. Police said there were no serious injuries and both men were advised that they could seek out a complaint at Waltham District Court. They both left the store without further incident.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

MORE CORONAVIRUS TROUBLE

At 3:28 p.m. April 17, Marblehead police received a call from a man on Pleasant Street who said that he and his wife were both out of work due to the coronavirus outbreak, so they were selling some of their personal belongings to make money to get by during the pandemic. But apparently one of their neighbors didn’t appreciate this. The caller said another tenant in the building was harassing his wife because customers were coming to the door. The man said there were signs reminding people to wear masks on the property and they were being extra careful and avoiding personal contact with their customers. He said they also wiped the doorknobs down afterward. Despite taking those safety measures, he said the upset tenant was harassing not only his wife but also their potential buyers and taking photos of them and the license plates of their vehicles. Police advised the budding entrepreneur to continue to follow the social distancing guidelines on the town’s website and to call the police station the next time there was an issue with his neighbor.

CORONA CONFLICT

At 11:01 a.m. April 8, Wellesley police spoke with a woman who owns a business in town that was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. She said one of her competitors was still doing business even though his store was supposed to be closed, and alleged that he’d called her and threatened her over the phone. She told police she didn’t want to file any charges for the threats he allegedly made, but wanted to make sure that his business was closed as required, due to the pandemic. Police spoke to the business owner and advised him that he had to close his store until further notice. Police also noted in their report that he admitted he had called the businesswoman and said he had not made any threats, but just “had told her to mind her own business.”

CORONA ROAD RAGE?

At 2:24 p.m. April 5, a woman in Marblehead called 911 to report that as she was walking across Nanepashemet Street a vehicle came too close to her as it passed. She told police she yelled at the driver, who was accompanied by other people in the vehicle, and told them they were “not social distancing.” She said the driver returned and was now following and harassing her. According to the log entry, police located the woman and the motorist and reported that they were both going their separate ways.

CORONA CON

On March 12 police in Norfolk warned residents about a coronavirus scam. “We have received reports that scammers are contacting people via telephone asking for their credit card number, stating they will be ‘first on the list for the coronavirus vaccine once available,’ " police wrote on Facebook. ￼"No such thing exists.￼ As a reminder, credit card information should never be given out to any “salesperson" over the phone. There are very few legitimate companies that do phone sales these days.￼ Please check in on elderly relatives, friends, and neighbors and provide them with this information.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.