Police investigate Boston stabbing

Police are investigating what caused a man to walk into a hospital in Brighton with life-threatening stab wounds Saturday evening, said a Boston police spokesperson.

At 10 p.m., Boston police were notified of a man who walked into St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton with life-threatening stab wounds, said Kim Tavares, Boston police officer and spokesperson.

As of late Sunday evening, police could not confirm more information, including the identity of the man, or where the stabbing occurred and why.