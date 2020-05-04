Police probe vandalism spree at Randolph church

The first instance of vandalism was discovered when Michael Ibiam, general manager of the International Assembly of God, arrived at the church on a Sunday morning in early April and discovered a smashed window. A nearby beer bottle was likely the item thrown through the window, he said.

A vandalism spree and robberies at a church in Randolph in the past month has rattled church officials as police continue to search for a possible suspect caught on surveillance footage, according to police and the church’s general manager.

Police are investigating a series of break-ins and vandalism at the Assembly of God church in Randolph that began in early April.

“After that, things just kept happening to us,” Ibiam said.

In a statement Monday afternoon, Randolph Police Chief William Pace said officers have responded to the church four times between April 6 and May 2.

About a week after the first incident, a car parked on the church property overnight was found vandalized, all four tires slashed and the driver’s side window smashed in, Ibiam said. The culprit also attempted to hot-wire the car.

In regards to an incident on April 17 in which a car was vandalized outside the church, “a person was photographed on video surveillance from a distance,” Pace said. The person was described as a male wearing black clothes and leaving the area in a 2013-2017 Honda Accord. The car, which fled toward Avon, had the letter “H” on the license plate and distinctive “five star” rims, police said.

Then, a silent period for two weeks. What seemed to me a fluke, a string of bad luck, ceased for the time being, according to Ibiam.

That ended when Ibiam headed to the church one day to do some administrative work, only to discover the window of the entrance shattered — someone had broken the glass, undone the bolt on the inside of the door, and walked into the building, Ibiam said.

“I walked in, I’m kind of suspicious, I didn't know when this happened,” Ibiam said. “I didn't know if people were still in the building.”

But he found no one in the church. He surveyed each room and found several doors with the hinges broken, wood splinters scattered on the floor, shards of glass at his feet.

“During each call, our officers collected evidence and searched the area for information that could lead to identifying the suspect or suspects,” Pace said. “Detectives have canvassed the area looking for surveillance video that may help to identify the perpetrator or perpetrators.”

But vandals broke in again, this time ripping TVs off the wall and “doing drugs”, Ibiam said. He said he could smell marijuana in the air as he examined the damage.

“They had smoked so much that they had set off a smoke alarm,” he said. He made sure no fire alarms had been pulled.

The general manager went home and ordered security cameras “in a panic,” but the suspects struck again.

On Friday night, the vandals broke into the church once again, stealing a TV set, two computers, a pressure washer, audio equipment, and a loud speaker from storage, Ibiam said. They had ransacked the insides of the church, which were already boarded up from the previous break-ins.

“I don’t know why they were able to come back,” Ibiam said. “These actions were just heinous, just absolutely disgusting.”

“Although the frequency of incidents at this location is concerning, based on the evidence we have at this time, there is no specific indication right now that this should be classified as a hate crime,” Pace said.

“We’re here to help the community,” the general manager said. “We don't really understand why people would do this, what the reason behind the actions really would be. I really don't know who would've done this.”

Officers have increased surveillance of the church, Pace said.

Randolph police are investigating the incidents, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the crimes is asked to call Randolph police at (781) 963-1212.

