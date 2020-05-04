Police recover gun after report of shots fired in Dorchester

Police found a discarded gun near a street that was littered with shell casings while responding to a report of shots fired in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said.
Officers were called to the area of East Cottage Street at about 7 p.m., police said. Officers found multiple shell casings and ballistic evidence on the sidewalk in front of a home at 152 East Cottage St., but could not locate any victims or potential suspects, police said.
A witness at the scene directed officers to an alley on the side of a building at 1281 Massachusetts Ave., police said. There, police recovered a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun that had been left on the ground.
The gun was turned over to the Boston Police Department Firearms Analysis Unit for processing.
The incident remains under investigation.
