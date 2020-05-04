Police recover gun after report of shots fired in Dorchester

Police found a discarded gun near a street that was littered with shell casings while responding to a report of shots fired in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said.

Officers were called to the area of East Cottage Street at about 7 p.m., police said. Officers found multiple shell casings and ballistic evidence on the sidewalk in front of a home at 152 East Cottage St., but could not locate any victims or potential suspects, police said.

A witness at the scene directed officers to an alley on the side of a building at 1281 Massachusetts Ave., police said. There, police recovered a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun that had been left on the ground.