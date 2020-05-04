Police Taser man at Cohasset beach who invoked 1776 and complained his rights were being violated

Shortly before 1 p.m., Steven E. Veator, 51, was allegedly "swearing and acting strangely” as he yelled about his civil rights being violated and the year 1776 in the parking lot of Sandy Beach, police said. Several 911 callers who reported the incident said Veator had been harassing families and children, according to police.

A Gloucester man was arrested for allegedly disturbing the peace and resisting arrest at Sandy Beach in Cohasset Sunday after he wouldn’t stop yelling about his civil rights being violated, Cohasset police said.

Veator launched into another “wild tirade" about 1776 - the year the American Revolution began - his rights, and people wearing masks when officers found him, police said.

As officers tried to calm Veator down, he got into a woman’s 2004 Buick and yelled at her to drive away, police said. The woman was later identified as Lisa Hennessey, 52, of Gloucester, and was an acquaintance of Veator, police said.

Officers told Veator to get out of the car several times before he did so quickly and aggressively, police said.

Veator allegedly got into a fighting stance after stepping out of the Buick. The officer drew his Taser and ordered him to the ground, but Veator continued to scream and allegedly resist officers as back-up arrived, police said.

Veator was arrested after a struggle and charged with disturbing the peace and resisting arrest. He was released on bail from the Cohasset police station later that day and is expected to be arraigned at Quincy District Court sometime in June.

Hennessey will be summonsed to Quincy District Court for allegedly attaching plates, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and having no inspection sticker. The Buick was towed from the scene, police said.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.

