State Police put more patrols on the road as speeding citations increase

State Police are deploying additional units to keep an eye on dangerous drivers as speeding citations have ramped up in recent weeks, officials said.

On April 25, State Police implemented a “speed reduction initiative,” putting more patrols on the road to watch for speeding drivers, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio. Troopers have written 271 citations for speeding and issued 111 warnings to drivers since it began.

“We have indeed seen an uptick in higher speeds and have undertaken action to interdict it,” Procopio said in a statement. “Troopers have encountered and taken action against several motorists driving at extremely high speeds, some at speeds over 100 mph.”