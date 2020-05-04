Too many Rhode Islanders had fun in the 🌞 this weekend

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m strongly considering turning every Monday edition of this newsletter into a recap of “Billions.” Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 9,477 confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, and 320 residents had died. There were 330 people in the hospital, 83 in intensive care, and 59 were on ventilators.

When I was 11, baseball was the only thing that mattered in my life. Girls were still gross, so making sure that Emmett’s Auto stayed atop the West Haven Little League standings was pretty much the only thing on my mind. I skipped field trips – and yes, homework assignments – for baseball. I never wanted to leave the field.

Except when Bob was pitching for the other team.

Every Little League has a Bob. The kid that grows a little faster than everyone, the one who your grandpa swears he saw drinking at the local pub over the weekend (“Where’s his driver’s license?” adults shout). They always throw fast, and they never know where the ball is going.

Bob was terrifying. If my life was “Leave it to Beaver,” we’d probably have called him Bob the Bull. There was a rumor that he broke a kid’s back with a fastball to the spine, and I’ve never been able to prove that it wasn’t true. Some kids would refuse to step in the batter’s box against him. I was good at math, so I calculated that if I just took a hack at every pitch, I was way more likely to make it back to the dugout in one piece.

This is where I’d like to tell you that I was scared of Bob until the day I hit a home run off of him, but that would be a dirty lie. The truth is that I did something far more practical: I waited him out.

You see, the five-foot-five 300-pounder is really scary in Little League. But that kind of size doesn’t always translate to the bigger field. I got taller and started doing bicep curls. I even did a little pitching of my own. I have no idea what happened to Bob, but legend has it that he’s still throwing darts for the blue team 20 years later.

Bob was on my mind this weekend as I watched people all over Rhode Island totally disregard social distancing regulations. It’s true that the sun was shining and a red Solo cup of beer was difficult to pass up, but you didn’t have to do it in large groups. In Providence, police received 21 calls in one day to break up large gatherings all over the city, according to Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare.

“It’s just plain defiant, selfish, and shows no regard for the health and well-being of others,” Pare said on Sunday. “It’s always the attitude of ‘it won’t happen to me’ - until it does.”

It’s time to start thinking of the coronavirus as a slightly deadlier version of Bob. Challenging it doesn’t make a lot of sense right now, and chances are you aren’t going to hit it anyway. But if you just avoid large gatherings, wear your mask, and stay clear of kegs for a little while longer, you’re probably going to have a better summer.

I waited out Bob for two years. I bet we can all give the coronavirus another few months. Until then, pray for rain.

NEED TO KNOW

⚓ It has been two months since Rhode Island had its first coronavirus case. My latest story focuses on how the state has emerged as a national leader for testing, but also deaths in nursing homes and unemployment claims.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators is a Q&A with Tom Toupin, owner of the White Electric Coffee shop, which is now serving up “Knock it Off” Stay at Home Brew. Have an idea for someone Ed Fitzpatrick should talk to for his weekly interview? E-mail him at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com.

⚓ We’re less than a week away from Mother’s Day, but state leaders are warning that large gatherings and nursing home visits will still be prohibited after Governor Gina Raimondo lifts the stay-at-home order.

⚓ The tourism industry has survived hurricanes and shark attacks and countless rainy spells, but the global coronavirus pandemic poses a more all-encompassing threat. Will vacationers feel comfortable staying in places previously occupied by other people? How many workers will businesses need, and when? What will it take to reassure people they won’t get sick?

⚓ My colleague David Scharfenberg makes the case that the revolution fueled by US Senator Bernie Sanders can live on, but progressives may have to be willing to compromise.

⚓ This Globe editorial focuses on Massachusetts, but it applies to Rhode Island too: Will the pandemic finally convince local governments that they need to engage residents using a robust online strategy?

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

⚓ Governor Raimondo’s daily coronavirus update is at 3 p.m. (Note the time change.)

⚓ The Latino Policy Institute is hosting a 3 p.m. coronavirus chat with Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien, Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, and Central Falls Mayor James Diossa.

⚓ If you want to completely take your mind off the virus, the Globe is publishing a new novella from Ben Mezrich, the author of “Accidental Billionaires” and “Bringing Down the House,” which were both made into blockbuster films.

