In two hours, 3 guns seized, 4 men arrested during traffic stops in Boston

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., officers stopped a car by 8 Allston St. as part of an investigation, Boston police said in a statement. During a search of the car, officers found a loaded .380-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun and two large plastic bags of marijuana, police said. Officers later learned that the gun had been reported stolen in Medford. The driver, Nelson Roche-Diaz, 23, of East Boston, and the front seat passenger, Jose Alvarado-Martinez, 23, of Chelsea, were arrested on scene without incident, authorities said.

In a span of two hours, Boston Police officers arrested four men and found three loaded guns and several bags of drugs during three separate traffic stops in Roxbury and South Boston early Monday, police said.

Roche-Diaz and Alvarado-Martinez are facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and receiving stolen property, police said. Alvarado-Martinez also is facing a charge of possession with intent to distribute Class D drugs. Both men will be arraigned in South Boston District Court.

Officers made the second stop around 2:40 a.m. by 2400 Washington St., police said. While on patrol by the Warren Gardens Housing apartment complex, officers saw a car speeding with the headlights turned off and pulled it over in front of the district station. Officers found that the vehicle was improperly registered with incorrect plates attached, police said. After removing the car’s occupants, officers found a loaded handgun and arrested the rear seat passenger, later identified as Jermel Williams, 19, of Roxbury, official said.

Williams is facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large capacity feeding device, police said. He will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

Thirty minutes later, around 3:10 a.m., officers pulled over a car by 1250 Massachusetts Ave. as part of an investigation, police said. While speaking with the driver, later identified as Jeff Anilus, 30, of Randolph, they noticed a knife sticking out of the pocket of his pants, official said. Anilus repeatedly refused to answer questions or identify himself when asked to, police said in a statement. Officers removed him from the car, patted him down, and allegedly found a plastic bag of crack cocaine in his sock and a loaded .357-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver inside the car, police said.

Anilus is facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of Class B drugs, police said. He will be arraigned in South Boston District Court.

