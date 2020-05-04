Walmart in Quincy closes after employee dies of coronavirus

“We certainly express our sympathy to her family,” Mayor Tom Koch said in a video posted on the city website.

A total of eleven employees have been diagnosed with the virus, Quincy Health Commissioner Ruth Jones said Monday. The retailer decided to close the store at 301 Falls Boulevard after Jones expressed concern about the rising number of cases, she said. The person who died has not been publicly identified.

A Quincy Walmart is closed until further notice after an employee at the store died of COVID-19, city officials said Monday.

Jones said the city had been observing the Walmart for about two weeks after complaints that employees and customers were not following social distancing recommendations.

“My inspectors have been there all week last week every day to make sure that the guidelines were being followed,” she said. “They did correct some of those social distancing issues but I was still concerned about the amount of cases. And once one of their employees died, it became a much more serious issue that we had to deal with today."

The store will be closed until further notice while all other employees receive testing and the facility undergoes extensive cleaning, Koch said. According to Jones, it could be at least four days until the store can reopen.

A spokesperson for Walmart did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Quincy cases come after a COVID-19 outbreak at the Walmart in Worcester, where 81 employees have tested positive. The Worcester store was shut down last week.

In Quincy, there have been a total of 885 known cases of the novel coronavirus, and 80 people have died, Koch said.