Councilor Wu says she tests positive for coronavirus antibodies

Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu said Monday she tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies but negative for the novel coronavirus meaning she may have been infected with the virus in the past.

Wu said in a Monday tweet that she was randomly selected for the Massachusetts General Hospital antibody testing last week. The Roslindale resident said she received her test results Sunday night and that she tested negative for novel coronavirus but positive for antibodies, “meaning I was most likely infected at some point without knowing it.”

The Mass. General study aims to gauge what percentage of people may have been exposed without developing symptoms, city authorities said in late April. The program calls for testing 1,000 residents for coronavirus antibodies in their blood.