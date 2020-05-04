Councilor Wu says she tests positive for coronavirus antibodies

Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu said Monday she tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies but negative for the novel coronavirus meaning she may have been infected with the virus in the past.
Wu said in a Monday tweet that she was randomly selected for the Massachusetts General Hospital antibody testing last week. The Roslindale resident said she received her test results Sunday night and that she tested negative for novel coronavirus but positive for antibodies, “meaning I was most likely infected at some point without knowing it.”
The Mass. General study aims to gauge what percentage of people may have been exposed without developing symptoms, city authorities said in late April. The program calls for testing 1,000 residents for coronavirus antibodies in their blood.
Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said last week he hopes the tests will provide "a better understanding of the true prevalence of COVID-19 in our community,” the Globe reported. Dr. Peter L. Slavin, president of Massachusetts General Hospital, said the results of the testing initiative will provide important intelligence in what he described as a “war” against the virus.
There have been more than 9,900 confirmed COVID-19 cases of Boston residents to date. That caseload includes at least 426 deaths.
Some people with the virus have severe symptoms while others show no symptoms at all.
