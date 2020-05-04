Reports of social distancing scofflaws flood Boston 311 as weather warms

“Lots of people sitting on benches near others, sunbathing and breaking social distancing rules at constitution beach,” one person wrote in a complaint lodged Sunday, when temperatures reached the mid-70s. “Please block off benches to remind people they shouldn’t be socializing at this time.”

A review of the city’s online reporting tool, which is typically used for issues with trash or rodents, showed a series of similar protestations about people flouting recommendations aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

The warm weekend weather drew crowds around Boston, and those crowds drew ire, as residents — apparently frustrated with neighbors and visitors not following social distancing guidelines or wearing masks in public — flooded the BOS:311 system with complaints and calls for stricter enforcement.

In South Boston, a separate complaint filed around 4:45 p.m. said there were “Traffic jams of people” headed to the beaches, and they weren’t “respecting social distancing” and “not wearing masks.”

Some of the reports included pictures of what appeared to be rooftop parties and gatherings on the steps of apartment buildings or in the streets; the people filing the information snapping images of the alleged offenders from behind a window or perhaps an adjacent porch.

In at least one case in East Boston on Saturday, someone reported people were not practicing social distancing or wearing masks, while also breaking the city’s recommended curfew.

Buried among the frustrations from online vigilantes was a single outlier: someone who was apparently fed up with people sending in so many grievances.

“Numerous deranged individuals with cellphones snitching on everyone,” the person wrote in their own report.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s office did not immediately return a request for comment about the overall BOS:311 complaints uploaded by people all over the city this past weekend. But a spokeswoman said “reports for parties are directed to Boston Police" and that the mayor would be addressing the issues surrounding the nice weather and people going out during a press conference scheduled Monday afternoon.

In many cases, the city closed out the complaints on the website and said they had notified officers about the crowded parks and beach areas. Some of the responses on the app had advised the person who flagged the issue to reach out to the department directly.

“We recommend calling 911 for these issues,” the city replied to one report that claimed people were gathering en masse at Titus Sparrow Park in the South End to have picnics. “BPD is more equipped to enforce.”

Boston Police said they would look into how complaints filed on BOS:311 were handled, but did not have any data or information on hand, a spokesman said.

On Friday, ahead of a weekend full of enticing weather, Walsh had again reminded residents and visitors to wear masks when in public and practice social distancing.

“We are expected to see beautiful weather,” he said at the time. “What I don’t want to have to report at my next press conference on Monday [is] that people weren’t listening to us.”

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.