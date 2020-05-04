1918 flu was one for the books — at least, it should have been

As an avid reader of history, particularly of the 20th century, I found myself shocked at being unable to recall any discussion of the 1918 flu pandemic in myriad books on World War I, the Russian Revolution, the rise of Fascism, the Weimar Republic, etc. Had I just not been interested in that issue?

Joan Wickersham ( “Reading the coronavirus pandemic as a loss of innocence,” Opinion, May 1) and I stumbled on the same two texts to inform ourselves on the historical experience of pandemics: William H. McNeill’s “Plagues and Peoples” and Katherine Anne Porter’s “Pale Horse, Pale Rider.” Unfortunately, this was no coincidence.

I browsed the indexes of the books in my library. Nothing. Not even rebuttals of the pandemic’s being the cause of any subsequent events, whether political regime change, economic collapse, or social change (for example, the Roaring Twenties). Yet Italy, one of the most hard-hit nations in the 1918 pandemic, as it is today, was left in a turmoil that culminated in Mussolini’s seizure of power.

Thankfully, my dad had been a historian of medicine, and among his books I inherited both McNeill’s history and Porter’s fiction. They brought home to me the threat of pandemic well before our current crisis, though seemingly as a footnote to the “real” narrative of history.

Santayana’s well-worn aphorism, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” has never struck me as more apt. Let’s not lose our sense of perspective again.

Harris Gruman

Somerville