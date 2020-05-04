A trade lawyer can tell you from experience: We need US to expedite PPE supply chain

I recently got a firsthand look at why we need a national approach to supplying the personal protective equipment that’s so needed here. Being an international trade lawyer, I was asked whether an export license would be needed to ship a large quantity of polypropylene fabric from the United States to a buyer in China for use in making PPE masks. A bit of research disclosed that the United States has temporarily prohibited exports of such goods. So the fabric sale did not take place, and a stash of vital materials remained here, for use by us. Sensible enough, as far as it goes.

But questions abound. Why mightn’t that fabric be sold in the United States? Why might it be sitting unused in a US warehouse? Because our mask-manufacturing capacity is insufficient to put US-made materials to good use. And why was a Chinese company trying to buy it? Because that capacity does exist in China.