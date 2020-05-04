Trump is on the case . . . for meat

The president finally used the Defense Production Act to force a major industry to make a substantial change. He has ordered meatpacking plants to remain open (“Trump wants meat plants kept open,” Business, April 29).

Are you pleasantly surprised, or are you outraged?

Put billionaires in charge of these decisions, and we should not be surprised when they provide cover to big businesses to force workers into unsafe working conditions. The president’s order could provide businesses with protection from worker lawsuits, and it gives only lip service to the health and safety of those workers.