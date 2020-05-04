Trump is on the case . . . for meat

The president finally used the Defense Production Act to force a major industry to make a substantial change. He has ordered meatpacking plants to remain open (“Trump wants meat plants kept open,” Business, April 29).
Are you pleasantly surprised, or are you outraged?
Put billionaires in charge of these decisions, and we should not be surprised when they provide cover to big businesses to force workers into unsafe working conditions. The president’s order could provide businesses with protection from worker lawsuits, and it gives only lip service to the health and safety of those workers.
Put billionaires in charge of these decisions, and we should not be surprised when huge pharmaceutical, insurance, and industrial conglomerates are “forced” to take only the most token steps to help and protect our families, our neighbors, and our nation.
Advertisement
Where are all those masks and ventilators?
I, for one, am outraged.
Bob Bickerton
Hyde Park
In Upton Sinclair’s 1906 novel “The Jungle,” he lamented the inhuman conditions of meatpacking in Chicago, steering legislators to act. Now, regardless of projected loss of life from the pandemic, President Trump recreates “The Jungle” by disregarding workers’ welfare for the benefit of large corporations and donors. Does the man have any heart at all?
Gustav Schachter
Brookline
The writer is a professor emeritus of economics at Northeastern University.
Was it really necessary to have a front-page article lead with a story about a meat hoarder? Thanks for planting that idea (“Coming to a store near you: meat shortages,” Page A1, April 30). Hope I can find a package of chicken tomorrow.
Terry Weksel
Maynard