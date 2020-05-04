Instant replay: The best sports on TV Tuesday

Some channel–flipping may be required

Bruins-Stars, Oct. 15, 2003 (NESN, 6 p.m.)

Andrew Raycroft stops 27 shots for his first career shutout. Three years later, he was traded to Toronto for some kid named Tuukka.

Yankees-Red Sox, Game 4, 2004 American League Championship Series (ESPN, 7 p.m.)

Yes, NESN showed this game last week. Fox Sports also aired it recently. Like you’ll ever get tired of seeing Dave Roberts’s steal.

Cardinals-Red Sox, Game 1, 2004 World Series (NESN, 8:30 p.m.)

Listen for the sweet “clang” when Mark Bellhorn’s go-ahead eighth-inning home run ricochets off Pesky’s Pole. That’s right, clangs can be sweet.

Advertisement













Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.