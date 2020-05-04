Louisville men’s basketball put on notice for NCAA violations

Louisville has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA that accuses the men’s basketball program of committing a Level I violation with an improper recruiting offer and extra benefits and several Level II violations that accuse former Cardinals coach Rick Pitino of failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance. The notice released on Monday is the completion of a two-year NCAA investigation following a federal corruption probe into college basketball. Louisville acknowledged its involvement in the investigation related to the recruitment of former player Brian Bowen II, which led to the ousters of Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich in October 2017. The school noted those personnel moves and other corrective measures in a statement and subsequent teleconference in which it said it takes the allegations seriously. The school has 90 days to respond. Louisville president Neeli Bendapudi said the school would accept responsibility for violations it committed and “will not hesitate to push back” against allegations it believes are not supported by facts. The NCAA’s notice says the improper offer and subsequent extra benefits were provided by certain individuals, identified and defined by the NCAA as “representatives of the university’s athletics interests.” The most serious violation alleged in the redacted document accuses Adidas employees James Gatto and Merl Code of offering $125,000 to the family of a recruit from May to September 2017. Pitino is alleged to have violated head coach responsibility with compliance by failing to conduct additional inquiries into Gatto’s recruiting assistance of a prospect and not reporting activities to the athletic department’s compliance staff. The Hall of Fame coach has consistently denied authorizing or having knowledge of a payment to a recruit’s family. Louisville is currently on NCAA probation for a 2015 sex scandal that resulted in sanctions including the vacating of 123 victories and its 2013 NCAA championship. Though the latest notice of allegations could subject the school to additional discipline, the governing body did not accuse it of a lack of institutional control, considered the most serious charge as a pattern of continued misconduct . . . The NCAA women’s basketball committee will start using the NCAA Evaluation Tool instead of RPI to help evaluate teams for the tournament starting with the upcoming season. The Division 1 men’s basketball committee has been using NET since the 2018-19 season.

Miscellany