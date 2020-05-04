NFL’s 2020 schedule will be released Thursday on NFL Network

The NFL announced Monday that the 2020 regular-season slate will be unveiled Thursday at 8 p.m. on NFL Network.
It is the latest release date for the regular-season schedule in recent league history, probably because the NFL reportedly has been working on several options because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
NFL announces that the 2020 regular-season schedule will be unveiled Thursday, May 7. Previous release dates:— Christopher Price (@cpriceglobe) May 5, 2020
2019: 4/17
2018: 4/19
2017: 4/20
2016: 4/14
2015: 4/21
2014: 4/23
2013: 4/18
2012: 4/17
2011: 4/19
2010: 4/20
2009: 4/14
2008: 4/15
2007: 4/11
Although the dates and times will be revealed later this week, we do know New England’s list of opponents for 2020:
Home: Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers.
Away: Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, LA Chargers, LA Rams, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks.
