fb-pixel
NFL

NFL’s 2020 schedule will be released Thursday on NFL Network

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated May 4, 2020, 42 minutes ago
The NFL reportedly had been working on several scheduling options because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The NFL reportedly had been working on several scheduling options because of the coronavirus pandemic.Garrett Ellwood

The NFL announced Monday that the 2020 regular-season slate will be unveiled Thursday at 8 p.m. on NFL Network.

It is the latest release date for the regular-season schedule in recent league history, probably because the NFL reportedly has been working on several options because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Although the dates and times will be revealed later this week, we do know New England’s list of opponents for 2020:

Home: Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers.

Away: Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, LA Chargers, LA Rams, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks.

Advertisement



Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.