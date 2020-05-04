Patriots college scouting director reportedly leaving to join the Titans

Monti Ossenfort, who has served as the Patriots’ college scouting director since July 2014, is headed for the Titans, according to multiple reports.

Ossenfort, who has been in New England for the past 15 years, has been a man in demand recently, as the Texans requested to interview him during their GM search. (That request was blocked by the Patriots.) In addition, he also interviewed for the Browns’ vacant GM opening. (Cleveland instead went with Andrew Berry.)