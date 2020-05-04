Patriots college scouting director reportedly leaving to join the Titans

Monti Ossenfort, who has served as the Patriots’ college scouting director since July 2014, is headed for the Titans, according to multiple reports.
Ossenfort, who has been in New England for the past 15 years, has been a man in demand recently, as the Texans requested to interview him during their GM search. (That request was blocked by the Patriots.) In addition, he also interviewed for the Browns’ vacant GM opening. (Cleveland instead went with Andrew Berry.)
Ossenfort assumed his current position in 2014 when Jon Robinson left to become director of player personnel for the Buccaneers. With the Titans, Ossenfort would be working for Robinson, who is now Tennessee’s GM, and head coach Mike Vrabel, who played for New England from 2001-08.
Ossenfort has held several roles within the Patriots’ organization, including serving as an area and national scout and later as the assistant director of college scouting.
