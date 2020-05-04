PGA charity skins game set for May 17

The contest will take place at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla., and will be televised by NBC and the Golf Channel. No fans will be allowed on the course and the competitors will follow the Center for Disease Control’s social-distancing guidelines, with “appropriate testing measures” utilized “to help protect the health and safety of the golfers, production crew, and others on site.”

The PGA Tour announced Monday that Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson will team up against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff on May 17 in a skins match to benefit charities that assist people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Golf courses in Palm Beach County, Fla., were allowed to reopen last week.

NBC’s broadcast team will mostly handle the play-by-play from off-site facilities — Mike Tirico will broadcast from his home in Michigan — though reporters Jerry Foltz and Steve Sands will be on the course with the golfers.

Last month, the PGA Tour announced that it hopes to resume its schedule in mid-June without fans present on the courses. Men’s pro golf has been on hiatus since mid-March, when play was halted after one round of the Players Championship.

The skins match is the second announced charity event featuring some of golf’s biggest names. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, paired with Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, will square off at some point in May, though the date and the course have yet to be announced.

McIlroy and Johnson will be playing for the American Nurses Foundation while Fowler and Wolff will be competing for the CDC Foundation, with UnitedHealth Group putting up the $3 million prize. Farmers Insurance also has pledged $1 million for a birdies-and-eagles pool to benefit Off Their Plate, an organization that provides meals to health-care workers and helps local restaurant workers who have been affected by the pandemic.

European soccer thrown by positive tests in Germany

New coronavirus infections among German soccer squads revealed on Monday highlighted the challenge for European leagues to restart during the pandemic.

The ongoing severity of the outbreak was not grasped by striker Salomon Kalou, who was suspended by Hertha Berlin for flouting social distancing measures by livestreaming himself fist-bumping teammates and bursting in on an apparent COVID-19 test — all while complaining about a pay cut.

The new infections hurt the Bundesliga’s hopes of the resuming this month. Chancellor Angela Merkel and 16 state governors will determine Wednesday if the risk of infections spreading at stadiums is too great — even without spectators.

Ten positive COVID-19 cases were reported from 1,724 tests conducted across the 36 clubs in Germany’s top two divisions. Hertha’s squad was given the all clear but the team said Kalou gave the “impression that individual players are not taking the coronavirus issue seriously, especially in the current discussion about a resumption of play.”

Games are likely to be restricted to key personnel across Europe for many months, dealing a heavy financial blow to clubs and national associations.

The English Football Association, which owns Wembley Stadium and runs the national teams, is cutting its annual budget by $93 million as it tries to offset a potential deficit of $373 million over the next four years.

“It’s hard to foresee crowds of fans — who are the lifeblood of the game — returning to matches any time soon,” FA chairman Greg Clarke said.

Like in Germany, soccer in England and Spain was suspended in March. Both the Premier League and La Liga are hoping to resume in June, although squads are still being kept away from clubs. Clubs across Germany’s top two divisions have committed to finishing the season by the end of June.

Widespread COVID-19 testing of Spanish league players will begin this week as they are expected to return to training fields for individual fitness sessions while respecting social distancing measures.

“The return of football is a sign that society is progressing towards the new normal," Spanish league president Javier Tebas said. "It will also bring back an element of life that people in Spain and around the world know and love.

“People’s health is paramount, so we have a comprehensive protocol to safeguard the health of everyone involved as we work to restart La Liga. Circumstances are unprecedented, but we hope to start playing again in June and finish our ‘19-’20 season this summer.”

A month's training is anticipated before games can resume, although the timetable will depend on how governments unlock their lockdowns.

Spain, Italy, and Britain have been the hardest hit by the pandemic in Europe with each country recording more than 25,000 known deaths.

Tennis starts fund for lower-ranked players

The governing bodies of tennis plan to announce this week they are launching a fund of more than $6 million aimed at lessening the financial effects of the pandemic for about 800 players.

If $6 million were evenly distributed to 800 players, each would get $7,500.

According to an e-mail obtained by the Associated Press, the WTA and ATP professional tours, the groups that run the four Grand Slam tournaments, and the International Tennis Federation are expected to establish eligibility rules that will factor in the players’ rankings and past prize money earnings.

The seven entities involved in the initiative are contributing to what the e-mail refers to as the “Player Relief Programme,” and the money will be divided equally among men and women. The hope is additional funding will come via other sources, including donations from higher-earning players and auctions.

The e-mail confirms the WTA and ATP would oversee the distribution of the financial aid, something mentioned when word emerged last month of some sort of tennis fund in the works.

More than 30 tournaments have been postponed or canceled — Wimbledon was scrapped for the first time in 75 years, for example — and no sanctioned events are on the calendar until mid-July at the earliest.

That has left many players ranked outside the top 100, along with coaches and others in the industry, trying to figure out how to deal with economic issues.

Meanwhile, World TeamTennis is in discussions with several cities in an attempt to find one to host the league’s full nine-team schedule in one venue without spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

WTT still hopes to start play on July 12, as scheduled. But that could change, as could the length of the season. It normally lasts three weeks, with play at the various teams’ home sites.

The league’s teams are based in Chicago, Las Vegas, New York, Orlando, Orange County, Philadelphia, Washington, San Diego, and Springfield, Mo.

All sanctioned professional tennis tours are suspended at least until mid-July because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Monmouth to open July 3

Monmouth Park plans to start its delayed thoroughbred season July 3.

The track near the New Jersey shore announced a trimmed-down stakes schedule, as the meet will run 37 days, through Sept. 27, and feature 35 stakes worth more than $5 million. The highlight is the $1 million Haskell Stakes on July 18.

The track originally planned to open last weekend but that was postponed because of the pandemic.

Dennis Drazin, chief executive of Darby Development LLC, operators of the track, said Monmouth will address racing with or without fans.

“In the end, all plans are subject to the governor’s approval and we’ll continue to take our cues from his office,” Drazin said of Governor Phil Murphy.

In France, racing organizer France Galop says Paris police have given the green light for racing to resume next Monday, when the country starts to ease its coronavirus lockdown in place since March 17.

The first races will be held at the ParisLongchamp race track without spectators.

France Galop added that horses trained abroad and foreign jockeys will not be allowed to participate in French races until the end of May at the earliest.

Big Ten extends ban on OTAs

The Big Ten Conference announced it will extend the suspension of organized team activities through June 1 and re-evaluate then.

The conference previously announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities. No date for that to end has been set.

The Big Ten said it is continuing to consult with medical experts and school leaders to determine appropriate steps for dealing with the pandemic.

The Big Ten also announced the formation of its Mental Health and Wellness Cabinet and that all athletes, coaches, and full-time staff members of athletic departments and the conference office will receive free access to a popular mental fitness app.

The cabinet will promote optimal mental health for athletes. It is made up of 31 individuals representing the 14 conference schools and affiliate members Johns Hopkins (women’s and men’s lacrosse) and Notre Dame (men’s hockey).















