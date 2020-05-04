Whenever baseball resumes, says Alex Verdugo, he is ready to play

When Verdugo was traded from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Red Sox in the Mookie Betts/David Price deal in February, he was still recovering from a hairline fracture in his back . It kept him out for the spring as he went through his rehab. Once spring training was shut down in early March because of COVID-19, Verdugo elected to stay in Fort Myers, Fla., and continue his work. JetBlue Park was closed for three weeks after the shutdown, Verdugo said, but it has since reopened.

If the Red Sox season were to begin today, Alex Verdugo feels he would be ready to go.

Advertisement

“Last week was our first week back into the complex,” Verdugo said. “We kind of just ramped it back up. From there, I think we’re kind of back on track. We’re swinging, people are throwing to me in the cage.

"The extra time has given me more time to get my endurance up. Whenever the season starts, I think I’ll be ready.”

Verdugo said he hasn’t had any followup X-rays on his back but once everything starts to open up again, he imagines he will.

"I just want to make sure that we're safe and playing it smart, we're doing the right thing," Verdugo said. "With that being said, the athlete in me, the player in me, I want to play. I want to be out on the field. That's where I love to be."

Major League Baseball has thrown out various scenarios as to where and when the season might begin. There has been talk about having a season in either Arizona or Florida, where players would be asked to be away from their families potentially for four months. Verdugo believes that’s too much of an ask.

Advertisement

"I think so, for sure,” Verdugo said. “Definitely for the older players with wives and children. Or, you know, some people who just had babies.

"It just doesn’t seem logical to try to separate families like that or to make players quarantine. That’s a little tough to kind of wrap my mind around, but I’m sure we’re kind of still working through those.”

If there is a season — Verdugo said he is 50-50 on that happening — teams would likely want to be in their own ballparks, but there’s a strong possibility that there will be no fans. Verdugo said, for him, it wouldn’t be that much of an adjustment, at least at first.

He noted that he played without fans in the Arizona Fall League, but acknowledged that the longer they played without fans, the harder it would be.

“For the first 30 games, it’s fine, but what happens when all the players are a little bit sore? It gets repetitive,” Verdugo said. “The fans bring that energy. The fans kind of add that extra adrenaline.”

Still, Verdugo recognizes the importance of staying healthy, something he mentioned several times. He is staying ready and has been in contact with the Sox coaching staff to keep them in the loop.

“The thing I can tell you guys, no matter what happens, I’m training every single day as if there’s going to be a season,” said Verdugo. “I’m going to keep preparing and training and keeping my mind sharp.”

Advertisement

Julian McWiliams can be reached at julian.mcwiliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack