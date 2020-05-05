The fallout from this ‘Bachelor’ season shows how much the franchise has gone off the rails

Flanagan was eliminated in Week 7 in February. While the two of them had chemistry and history (they briefly met in a hotel lobby before filming started), Flanagan never seemed comfortable with the reality TV process. But outside of the bright lights of "Bachelor" world, they seem plenty cozy now.

"Let the adventure begin," 28-year-old pilot Peter Weber wrote on Instagram Saturday next to a picture of him and Kelley Flanagan, a 27-year-old attorney and his fourth runner-up. This photo, which showed the two of them cuddling in a tiny airplane, served as apparent confirmation that Weber and Flanagan are officially dating.

As viewers know, this is not how "The Bachelor" - one of TV's longest-running reality shows - is supposed to work. Ideally, the star winds up with the person they choose at the end. Lately, things haven't turned out so neatly. Weber originally proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss; then he broke up with her and turned to his runner-up, Madison Prewett, which ended in a horribly awkward finale in which Weber's family openly despised Prewett.

This was after a season that featured an unusual amount of producer manipulation, including former "Bachelorette" Hannah Brown - whose season in fall 2019 also ended in a disastrous broken engagement - showing up to remind all the contestants that she and Weber had sex four times in a windmill. Flanagan also said in an interview that producers purposefully steered Weber away from her. Given the amount of other twists that practically ensured Weber would not find happily ever after with his finalists, it's no surprise the fallout from his season has been far more interesting than the show itself.

First, there was the aftermath of the cringeworthy finale in which Peter's mother, Barb, had a meltdown on live television, insisting how much her whole family disliked Prewett. "(Peter) is going to have to fail to succeed," Barb said with disgust, when asked her thoughts on them as a couple. Shortly after, Weber and Prewett announced that they had mutually agreed to part ways. (Barb posted her own gleeful video that featured her and two friends singing "Leavin' on a Jet Plane.") Then both Weber and Prewett took part in some back-and-forth sniping as they told their sides of the story on various podcasts.

The other contestants have also made headlines: Sluss, furious that Weber tossed her aside after proposing ("You took away from me my first engagement"), has been spotted in Los Angeles with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, most famous for getting hit in the head with his own helmet. Victoria Fuller, Weber's third finalist and a magnet for drama, is now geo-tagging her Instagram photos in Arlington, Iowa, where she has reportedly taken up with former "Bachelor" Chris Soules, who recently accepted a two-year suspended prison sentence and probation for leaving the scene of a fatal car crash in 2017.

And Brown, the object of Weber's affection long after she broke up with him, overshadowed everyone by quarantining and TikTok-ing in Florida with Tyler Cameron, her second runner-up.

Now, Weber is attempting another moment in the spotlight as he confirmed his relationship with Flanagan. Rumors had already been circulating that they were dating, especially after pictures surfaced of them together in Chicago at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, perhaps aware that Bachelor Nation viewers would not be thrilled, they posted a video singing along to an Akon song: "Nobody wanna see us together, but it don't matter, no - cause I got you."

The muted reaction would be understandable. After spending months invested in a show, it's frustrating to realize that - even if you watch it just to make fun of it - the end result was virtually meaningless. As producers try to outdo themselves year after year with twists that get increasingly unhinged, Weber's chaotic season is the perfect example of how far the franchise has gone off the rails.

However, there is one person who appears to be swooning over this recent development. “Serendipity,” Barb Weber wrote on Instagram next to a photo collage of her son and Flanagan. In the corner, there was a photo of a rose.