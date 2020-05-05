What will ‘Celebrity Watch Party’ say about TV?

The first episode will give us Rob Lowe, Meghan Trainor, Raven-Symoné, Master P and his son Romeo, Steve Wozniak, Curtis Stone, and others talking about TV shows from their couches at home, sometimes with their family members. The format is modeled after a British series called “Gogglebox,” which predates the pandemic.

I’m curious to see how this new Fox show turns out. On Thursday at 8 p.m., the network is premiering “Celebrity Watch Party,” a weekly series that will have famous people — OK, maybe I should call them people known to many — watching and reacting to what Fox is calling “the week’s most interesting television shows,” obviously a highly subjective term.

Advertisement

Will this be a fun experiment? A few weeks ago, I wrote about how the networks could deal with their upcoming shortage of fresh material, as the pandemic shuts down conventional TV production. One of my suggestions was to get actors, directors, and writers to talk about a show while we’re watching said show — kind of like the early days of “Beavis and Butt-head,” “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” and “Pop-Up Video,” or like the commentary extras that sometimes come with the purchase of a movie or a series.

After all, TV has an amazing history, as well as a triumphant present. Why not celebrate it with some revisitation — which a lot of podcasts, including ones from actors who were in the likes of “The Office” and “The Sopranos” are also doing?

Of course, the guests on “Celebrity Watch Party” aren’t exactly the more substantive professionals I was thinking of, and the stuff they’ll be talking about probably won’t include all the shows that have made this the Golden Age — or, as some would have it, the Platinum Age — of TV. Alas, it may just be a lot of semi-famous people getting loud and sassy about reality TV, and I’m also expecting “Tiger King” to be in the premiere.

Advertisement

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.