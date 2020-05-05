Alexion buys San Francisco biotech for $1.4 billion

Alexion Pharmaceuticals said Tuesday that the Boston drug firm has signed a $1.41 billion deal to buy Portola Pharmaceuticals, a South San Francisco biotech that makes medicines for blood disorders.
Ludwig Hantson, chief executive of Alexion, said the acquisition is a strategic fit for his company, which is best known for its blockbuster drug Soliris. That medicine was approved in 2007 to treat a rare blood disorder called paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.
Alexion was attracted to Portola because of Andexxa, which won the approval of the Food and Drug Administration in 2018 as an antidote to life-threatening bleeding in patients on blood thinners.
“We believe Andexxa has the potential to become the global standard of care for patients who experience life-threatening bleeds" while taking such medicines, said Hantson, who vowed to use his firm’s sales muscle to expand the number of patients who buy the antidote.
Andexxa reverses the effects of two blood thinners within two minutes, according to Scott Garland, chief executive of Portola. “Given their enhanced resources, global footprint and proven commercial expertise, we look forward to working with Alexion to maximize the value of Andexxa," Garland said.
Portola’s share price on the Nasdaq soared Tuesday after the announcement of the acquisition, closing up more than 130 percent at $17.85. Alexion’s share price fell more than 5 percent, closing at $98.25
