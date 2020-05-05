Alexion buys San Francisco biotech for $1.4 billion

Alexion Pharmaceuticals said Tuesday that the Boston drug firm has signed a $1.41 billion deal to buy Portola Pharmaceuticals, a South San Francisco biotech that makes medicines for blood disorders.

Ludwig Hantson, chief executive of Alexion, said the acquisition is a strategic fit for his company, which is best known for its blockbuster drug Soliris. That medicine was approved in 2007 to treat a rare blood disorder called paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

Alexion was attracted to Portola because of Andexxa, which won the approval of the Food and Drug Administration in 2018 as an antidote to life-threatening bleeding in patients on blood thinners.