Wayfair shares surge after online furnishings company reports bump in sales

Quarantines, it turns out, can be good for Wayfair, the Boston-based online seller of home furnishings. The company’s stock surged nearly 24 percent on Tuesday, to close at $165.88 a share, after it reported that net revenue rose 19.8 percent in the first quarter, to $2.3 billion.

The company’s string of net losses continued, this time to the tune of $286 million for the quarter, compared to $200 million in the same quarter a year ago. But, judging from the share price increase, investors seemed less worried about the widening loss and more interested in betting that Wayfair might end up becoming one of the few corporate winners in the pandemic.