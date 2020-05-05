A bright spring salad combines asparagus, white beans, and a lemony dressing

Serves 4

There seem to be plenty of fresh asparagus in the market, so the spring table is a real possibility. This bright salad combines the green spears with canned white beans and a lemony dressing. To blanch green vegetables, work in small batches to make sure the water remains at a full boil so veggies come out crisp and vibrantly green. Transfer them immediately to a bowl of ice water. Layer the asparagus on a platter with cannellini or any white beans (even garbanzos), then spoon the dressing on top. If you don't have chives, substitute parsley, scallions, or chopped onion. For a light meal, add fried or poached eggs. Or serve as a side with grilled chicken or fish.

Salt and pepper, to taste 1 large bunch asparagus, ends trimmed, stalks cut into 1-inch pieces 1 cup fresh or frozen peas Grated rind of 1 lemon juice of 1/2 lemon 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 can (15 ounces) cannellini beans, drained 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives, scallions, or onion 4 radishes, thinly sliced

1. Have on hand a bowl of ice water. Bring a saucepan of salted water to a boil. Working in batches, add half of the asparagus and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, or until they are bright green and just tender. With tongs, transfer the asparagus to the ice water. Bring the asparagus water to to a boil. Cook the remaining asparagus in the same way; transfer to the ice water.

2. Bring the asparagus water to a boil again. Add the peas. Cook for 30 seconds or just until they are warmed through. Use a slotted spoon to transfer them to the ice water.

3. In a bowl whisk the lemon rind and juice, salt, and pepper. Gradually whisk in the olive oil. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

4. When the vegetables are cool, spread them on paper towels. Pat them dry. Transfer to a platter. Add the beans and chives, scallions, or onions. Spoon the dressing over the vegetables and beans. Garnish with radishes and sprinkle with a little more salt.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick