Local salt flakes so feathery they melt onto food

Duxbury Saltworks hand harvested salt from Duxbury Bay. SOP/Duxbury Saltworks

Duxbury Saltworks produces snowy-white salt flakes so soft and feathery they melt onto food. Owner Lily Leedom started making salt several years ago after moving to Duxbury with her family from Portland, Ore. “We have a gorgeous bay here with oysters that clean the water,” says Leedom. She first used a conventional approach by scooping the seawater into buckets and letting it evaporate. Now, the company shares space at Island Creek Oysters’ 11-acre waterfront campus in Duxbury and pumps in the pristine ocean water filled with millions of oysters. “We triple filter the water, so nothing is left but salt and minerals,” she says. Leedom works with her team of seven women to hand-harvest the delicate fleur de sel-style sea salt in small batches and then bring its fresh, pure flavor to your table. Available at Flat of The Hill, 60 Charles St., Boston, 617-619-9917; Cardullo’s Gourmet Shoppe, 6 Brattle St., Cambridge, 617-491-8888; Boston General Store, 305 Harvard St., Brookline, 617-232-0103 and 626 High St., Dedham, 781-326-7560; Brothers Marketplace locations, or go to duxburysaltworks.com.