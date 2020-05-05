A pandemic silver lining: Time to recreate old family recipes, just in time for Mother’s Day

Bryan Barbieri’s late mother, Eileen, was an excellent amateur chef. For decades, the Worcester teacher scrawled recipes on the backs of magazines and on school papers. A favorite baked mac and cheese recipe — “a brick of Velveeta cheese and flour,” her son says — was even printed on the back of a prayer card when she died in 2015.

Groceries are precious, time is plentiful, and comfort is in short supply. This unusual turn of events is driving many home cooks into the kitchen to recreate recipes that bring back happy family memories, especially with Mother’s Day on the horizon.

Advertisement

For years, Barbieri meant to organize his mom’s recipes online, but he just didn’t have time. Finally, quarantine offered a prime opportunity. Barbieri drove to his parents’ home, where his dad left the papers in a brown paper bag on the front porch. Barbieri returned to his South End condo to recreate a bit of his childhood.

People are digging up old family recipes, and the memories that come with them. Handout

“Some of the recipes are dated. There’s a trajectory of eating habits, or what was en vogue at the time. In the 2000s, everything became low-fat,” he says, laughing. “I wasn’t expecting it to be such a five-senses, sensory experience. You remember the dish. But I can smell it. I can taste it. I can remember what it looks like. Oh, this is what a fall day smelled like in Worcester, Massachusetts,” he says.

Walpole’s Claire Morrone is using the pandemic to reconnect with her daughter Dana, a teacher who moved home from Brooklyn after her school closed. Morrone grew up in West Roxbury with five siblings and a mom who loved to bake, often tucking warm desserts in her lunch bag before school. Her mother was also a religious Globe recipe clipper, Morrone says.

The pair recreated one of her favorite long-ago Globe recipes, whoopie pies, using flour borrowed from a neighbor to get the proportions just right.

Advertisement

“I can’t remember the last time I baked,” Morrone admits. “Because if you bake it, you eat it.”

But these are strange times, and childhood memories bring comfort, calories be damned.

“Because there were eight of us in the house growing up, it usually meant we each could have only one [pie]. It was a wonderful memory, deciding which of them I would choose. During quarantine, these delicious memories are certainly comfort food — even though my daughter says I made mine too big,” she says.

Bryan Barbieri’s late mother, Eileen, scrawled recipes on the backs of magazines and on school papers. Handout

In Melrose, Kim Pegnato is recreating her Chelsea childhood with her mom’s spinach bread, a happy accident after somehow receiving too much pizza dough in her Instacart order.

“My mom would get frozen bread dough, which they don’t make anymore. She’d thaw it out, and we’d know what was coming,” Pegnato says. “It was nothing fancy: deli ham, American cheese, and canola oil — she never had olive oil — and frozen spinach.”

Pegnato contemplated using fresh spinach in her recipe, but it shrinks, she says. And anyway, “I wanted it to taste like the ’80s,” she says. “I can still see our living room in Chelsea where my mother would put it out for us. It tasted the same way I remember it, but the frozen dough is better. Mine was a little gourmet.”

Wellesley’s Kate Shamon-Rushford is using the time to connect with her son, Matthew Rushford, now unexpectedly home from college. The two have been preparing her aunt’s Maamoul cookies, a Lebanese shortbread dessert stuffed with pistachios and walnuts, which Rushford hadn’t tried in years.

Advertisement

Meredith Byam and her 8-year-old daughter are making their family’s favorite holiday cookies, which her late grandmother would present on special occasions. These are Nana’s vanilla cookies. Handout

“We’d have them at Easter and Christmas. They’re savory and sweet, and the best part is the powdered sugar. You eat it, and you’re covered in sugar. It would be all over your clothes. It’s a comforting memory,” she says. “Now, it’s a nice collaboration. You’re focusing on a recipe, the days of having the cookies, and it being such a treat. You’re forgetting the craziness.”

In Nahant, Meredith Byam and her 8-year-old daughter are making their family’s favorite holiday cookies, which her late grandmother would present on special occasions. “Nana’s” vanilla cookies take a while. But nowadays, who cares?

“You have to hand-roll the dough and dip them in sprinkles. They’re not a cookie you just whip up,” Byam says. “Our go-to is chocolate chip. But, like everyone else, we have this amount of time to do it.”

She and her daughter distributed the sweets to neighbors. Truthfully, Byam says, the cookies probably aren’t as tasty as her go-to chocolate chip, but they mean more.

“I hate to say it, but it’s less about the taste and more about the process of making them,” she says. “There’s the sentimental value of a Nana one. I can’t look at them without thinking of my mom and my Nana. They’re just doughy little sugar bombs.”

Maamoul cookies are a Lebanese shortbread dessert stuffed with pistachios and walnuts. Kate Shamon-Rushford and her son have been preparing her aunt's recipe. Handout

Last week, Barbieri recreated his mother’s chicken divan using a recipe written in cursive on faded notebook paper. It wasn’t elegant, and it wasn’t complex. But it was delicious.

Advertisement

“My mom was the best cook I know, but when I was going through the recipes, I saw that the majority were fairly simple. It reminded me that things don’t need to be precious or complicated when cooking. You don’t need to be a star chef in the kitchen. The best food often doesn’t use as many ingredients. It’s just the TLC,” he says.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.