Podcast focuses on what local chefs are doing, how they’re coping

The Food Lens, a go-to website when you’re scouting for where to eat or drink around Boston, also runs a podcast series. The episodes feature interviews with food industry notables. The site just kicked off a mini-season that’s pivoted to talks with chefs and others in the food community opening up on how they’re coping in the wake of COVID-19. The host is Catherine Smart, a former contributor to the Globe food section and a cast member of Milk Street TV and contributor to Milk Street Radio. Episode 1 features Ming Tsai, chef-owner of Blue Dragon in the Seaport, who is preparing meals with his family and has also partnered with the Lee Initiative, turning his location into a food bank for restaurant workers. In Episode 2, we hear from chef Jamie Bissonnette, of Toro, Coppa, and Little Donkey, who is working with Off Their Plate, providing meals to front-line health care workers. Lauren Friel of wine bar Rebel Rebel tells her story in a third show. “People are listening because they miss the world of food and dining out, and want to keep in touch with what their favorite chefs are doing,” says Smart. “It’s a distraction.” The conversations are intimate about the challenges the guests are facing. You’ll find a new episode every Wednesday; each is under 30 minutes. To listen, go to www.thefoodlens.com/boston/podcast/. The podcasts are also available on Apple Podcasts, Podbean, Stitcher, and other platforms.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND