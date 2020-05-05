Recipe: British flapjacks (not related to American pancakes) are exceptionally crunchy oat squares

Makes 9 squares or 18 triangles

British flapjacks have nothing to do with American pancakes. Sometimes called "traybakes" in the UK (because they're baked in a rectangular pan), flapjacks are akin to our bar cookies. These buttery oat squares have a crunchy texture and an irresistible butterscotch flavor, which makes them a popular treat. And then there's the ease of preparation. They come together in about 10 minutes and take another 25 minutes to bake. No arguments there. In addition, they are made without flour, a commodity rarer than toilet paper in these crazy days of pandemic baking. Golden syrup, most commonly used to make flapjacks, is replaced here by light corn syrup (like Karo syrup) and this is what holds the bars together. (Don't confuse it with with ultra-sweet high-fructose corn syrup used in commercial baked goods.) Light corn syrup acts in the same way that golden syrup, brown rice syrup, or barley syrup do. These syrups have a high viscosity and are slightly less cloyingly sweet than maple syrup or honey, which don't make good substitutes, since the bars become stickier and softer and end up being overly sweet. At the end of the day, it's the crunch that counts, and these flapjacks have that in spades.

Butter (for the pan) 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into chunks ½ cup light or dark-brown sugar 2 tablespoons light corn syrup 1 teaspoon vanilla extract ½ teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon finely grated orange rind 2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Butter an 8-inch square pan. Line it with parchment paper cut to fit, leaving a 1-inch overhang on 2 sides of the pan.

2. In a large saucepan over medium heat, combine the butter, brown sugar, corn syrup, vanilla, and salt. Bring to a simmer, and cook, stirring constantly, for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the sugar dissolves.

3. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the orange rind and oats until combined.

4. Pour the mixture into the baking pan and level with the back of a spoon, pushing it into the corners.

5. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the square is golden and bubbly. Set the baking dish on a wire rack to cool for 10 minutes, or until the bubbles settle and the square is still warm, but firm enough to remove from the pan in one piece.. Using the parchment as handles, transfer the whole piece to a cutting board.

6. While the flapjacks are still warm, use a large, sharp knife, to make 2 vertical and 2 horizontal cuts to form 9 squares. Leave the squares whole, or cut each square into triangles or fingers if you want smaller pieces. Let rest on the cutting board until completely cool. The flapjacks will crisp as they cool.

Sally Pasley Vargas