Recipe: A hearty update on vegetable soup adds ground turkey to the pot

Serves 4

Trying times call for both simplicity and flexibility in our nightly recipes, especially since grocery shopping has become less frequent. An inexpensive and hearty update on classic vegetable soup starts with a base of carrots and celery (easy to keep on hand), sliced leeks, plenty of chopped fresh ginger, and ground dark-meat turkey (or white-meat turkey). Use what you have -- try chopped Napa cabbage or green beans instead of zucchini, a bag of mixed frozen vegetables instead of the corn and peas, only peas, or all corn. Do you have leftover rice or another grain in the fridge? Add it to this practical pot.

2 tablespoons olive oil 2 large or 3 small leeks (white and light green parts), thinly sliced, soaked in cold water, and drained 2 stalks celery, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced 4 carrots, thinly sliced 1 piece (3 inches) fresh ginger, finely chopped Salt and pepper, to taste 1 pound dark-meat ground turkey 2 small zucchini, quartered lengthwise and thinly sliced 8 cups chicken stock 1 cup fresh or frozen corn (rinsed with cold water if frozen) 1 cup frozen peas, rinsed with cold water 2 cups packed fresh spinach leaves, tough stems removed, leaves chopped

1. In a soup pot over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the leeks, celery, carrots, ginger, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes, or until slightly softened.

2. Add the turkey and cook, breaking it up with the back of a spoon, for 4 minutes, or until it is no longer pink.

3. Add the zucchini and chicken stock. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and set on the cover askew. Simmer for 20 minutes, or until all the vegetables are tender.

4. Add the corn, peas, and spinach. Simmer for 3 minutes, or until the spinach wilts. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

Jill Gibson