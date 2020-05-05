Say hello to the moving masked sculpture outside your window

The car also brandishes the exhibit’s primary message: “Being safe is our only survival tool.”

Titled “The Corona/Crown Project,” the public art exhibition is a two-vehicle, two-trailer caravan organized by ArtSpace Maynard and the Revolving Museum. One vehicle will tow the head; the other, a 1952 Ford pickup truck, will be covered in crowdsourced poems and artwork dubbed “cure-cells.”

A 10-foot-tall sculpture of a head wearing a patterned mask and bejeweled crown will make appearances in and around Boston starting Tuesday.

Revolving Museum director Coraly Rivera said the piece could change the connotation of the word “corona,” which translates to crown in Spanish. It’s also a not-so-subtle reminder to wear a mask outside — now mandatory per Governor Charlie Baker’s order.

The vehicles feature poems and drawings that have been collected from people around the world. ArtSpace Maynard and The Revolving Museum

“It’s about taking back the word ‘corona’ and really using it in a positive way to keep encouraging people to do the right thing, like staying inside and covering your face,” said Rivera, who is Puerto Rican.

As the pandemic persists, the rolling project hopes to honor front-line workers and help struggling housebound citizens. Starting 10 a.m. Tuesday, “Corona/Crown” will stop by the Massachusetts State House, Boston City Hall, and the Longwood Medical Center. Residents of hard-hit neighborhoods in Chelsea, Lawrence, Fitchburg, and Worcester can see the sculpture from sidewalks and windows on Thursday.

The Twitter account @CoronaCrownArt will track its route live.

The project is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between ArtSpace and the Revolving Museum, and as it turns out, it was simple to assemble in self-isolation. Rivera and ArtSpace executive director Jerry Beck are married and, hence, quarantined together. Plus, the museum sculpted the big head’s base in 1999 and has used it for multiple projects since then.

Rivera pulled together the colorful face using stray materials in her basement. “I couldn’t go to the store,” she said. “This really tested my creativity. I like how it turned out.”

The crowdsourced elements — poems, drawings, and graphics — were gathered from more than 100 creatives in the United States and Europe via social media. People are encouraged to continue sending in submissions so the project can evolve over time. “Corona/Crown” will keep rolling until the shelter-in-place restrictions are lifted, explained Beck.

“It’s public artwork mixed with a media campaign,” he said, “all about reaching a wide audience and showing how we can be both collaborative and safe.”

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.