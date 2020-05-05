Tasting wine online with a Master Sommelier

Stuckey — a celebrated wine professional, James Beard Foundation Award winner, and restaurateur — owns Frasca Food and Wine in Boulder, Colo. The restaurant, which showcases the cuisine of northern Italy’s Friuli-Venezia Giulia, anchors a group of restaurants in Boulder and Denver. Last month, Stuckey chatted via Zoom with 40 participants, mostly from the Boston area, at the invitation of Hadley and TJ Douglas. The couple owns Urban Grape, the South End shop that organizes wine from light-bodied to full-bodied on a progressive scale. Moderated by staff member Lydia Gill, the hour-long conversation was part of “Clink Progressively,” a series of interactive tastings offered on Thursdays and Fridays from 5-6 p.m. While most participants pick up (or have the shop deliver) featured wines ahead of time, folks can benefit from simply tuning in.

Master Sommelier Bobby Stuckey knows that people crave inspiration and community during a time of quarantine. That’s why he recently spent time with wine enthusiasts online, talking about Italian pours and sharing his thoughts about hospitality.

The somm-restaurateur talked about how, in 2006, he launched Scarpetta, a line of Italian wines. “There’s a tradition in Friuli called ‘tajut,’” Stuckey explained. (The word is pronounced ‘tie-yoot.’) “It’s when you pour someone a little cut, like this much,” he said, holding up a glass with a splash of white wine. “We loved that idea, and I was like, ‘Oh man, we have to do tajuts at Frasca.” The gesture, originally intended for repeat guests, took on a life of its own after a journalist wrote that every customer gets a complimentary glass of wine. Suddenly the restaurant needed more supply. “We asked our friends in Friuli, ‘Can we buy a barrel?’” Stuckey recalled. “That’s how Scarpetta started.” Today, Frasca’s founder, chef Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson, oversees production of Scarpetta wines. Two of those bottles — a Friulian pinot grigio and a Tuscan red blend — were a part of the tasting.

In mid-March, after the coronavirus pandemic shut down restaurants nationwide, Stuckey and his colleagues launched the Independent Restaurant Coalition (www.saverestaurants.com). The trade group is lobbying government to provide relief for these small businesses that employ 11 million workers across the United States. “Our industry has historically never asked for anything,” he said. “But it’s a once-in-a-millennium time for restaurants.” The coalition seeks to get the industry back on stable footing.

Asked what he thinks lies ahead, Stuckey didn’t equivocate. “Hospitality is at its highest and most effective in times like this,” he said. “When people are scared . . . that’s when they need us, when they need hospitality the most. It’s going to look different, but we’re going to need to do it more than ever.”

Frico by Scarpetta, Rosso 2018 Crafted mostly from sangiovese grapes with canaiolo, ciliegiolo, and colorino, this winsome Tuscan red expresses scents of blue flowers, pointing to a deliciously tart cherry palate. 13 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). Around $15. At Urban Grape, South End, 857-250-2509; Reveler Beverage Company, Needham, 781-400-1203; Shubie’s, Marblehead, 781-631-0149.

Scarpetta, Pinot Grigio, Friuli 2018 A waterfall-fresh interpretation of the white grape offering citrusy peachiness and a salty hint of mineral from fruit grown on ancient seabed marl. 12.5 percent ABV. Around $17. At Urban Grape; Reveler Beverage Company; Wine & Cheese Cask, Somerville, 617-623-8656.

Contact shops for information about curbside protocols and delivery minimums.

Ellen Bhang can be reached at bytheglass@globe.com