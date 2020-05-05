Illinois reports April pot sales top previous 2 months amid coronavirus pandemic

CHICAGO — The legal sale of marijuana during Illinois’ first full month of lockdown due to the coronavirus surpassed sales in two previous months, state officials announced Monday.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation reports April adult-use cannabis sales totaled more than $37.2 million. A little over $7.5 million of sales at the state's 50 recreational marijuana dispensaries were to out-of-state residents.

April sales topped March’s $36 million in sales and February’s approximately $35 million in sales. April’s sales trailed the $39.2 million in January, the first month of legalized adult sales.