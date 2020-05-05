Two men arrested with loaded guns, drugs in Jamaica Plain

Two Roxbury men were arrested after officers allegedly found two loaded handguns and a plastic bag of crack cocaine during a traffic stop in Jamaica Plain Monday night, police said.
Around 9 p.m., officers who were conducting a drug investigation in Hyde Park pulled over a car “which had caught their attention” by 74 Brookley Road, Boston police said in a statement. Officers had received information that someone in the car was in possession of a gun, authorities said.
While speaking with officers, the driver, Luis Perez, 27, and the front passenger, Anthony Perez, 24, gave vague responses when asked where they had been prior to being pulled over, police said. Officers then removed the men from the car.
During a search, officers allegedly found a plastic bag of crack cocaine, a shopping bag containing a black mask, an Interarms .38-caliber Special revolver loaded with five rounds of live ammunition, and a Ruger .9mm handgun loaded with 13 rounds of live ammunition, police said.
Both men were arrested and are facing charges of possession of a high capacity feeding device, possession with intent to distribute Class B drugs, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition, authorities said. Both men will be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.