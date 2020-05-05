Two men arrested with loaded guns, drugs in Jamaica Plain

Two Roxbury men were arrested after officers allegedly found two loaded handguns and a plastic bag of crack cocaine during a traffic stop in Jamaica Plain Monday night, police said.

Around 9 p.m., officers who were conducting a drug investigation in Hyde Park pulled over a car “which had caught their attention” by 74 Brookley Road, Boston police said in a statement. Officers had received information that someone in the car was in possession of a gun, authorities said.

While speaking with officers, the driver, Luis Perez, 27, and the front passenger, Anthony Perez, 24, gave vague responses when asked where they had been prior to being pulled over, police said. Officers then removed the men from the car.