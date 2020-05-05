After charges of racism, MFA agrees to create $500,000 diversity fund

The MFA agreed to commit half a million dollars over the next three years to implement diversity and inclusion initiatives, including those that arise from forthcoming meetings between the museum and students and teachers from the Helen Y. Davis Leadership Academy. The museum also agreed to hire an outside consultant to help implement the agreement, develop an anti-discrimination and harassment policy to govern how visitors are treated, and submit biannual reports to the AG’s office noting its progress.

The Museum of Fine Arts has reached an agreement with Attorney General Maura Healey to create a $500,000 diversity fund, nearly a year after the museum faced citywide outrage over allegations of racism against middle school students there.

“Today’s agreement affirms the experiences of students and teachers from the Helen Y. Davis Leadership Academy and lifts up their voices," Healey said Tuesday in a statement, adding that she hoped it would serve as “a model for cultural institutions" in Boston and elsewhere.

The agreement came in response to an incident last May when a group of seventh-graders from the Dorchester school said they were subjected to a string of racist incidents during a field trip at the elite institution. They said they were greeted by a staff member who described the museum’s rules as “no food, no drink, no watermelon.” One patron likened a student to a stripper, and another complained of “[expletive] black kids in the way.” The students also said they were closely tracked by security guards while a group of white students nearby wandered freely.

The agreement goes into effect in either 120 days or when the COVID-19 state of emergency ends in Massachusetts, whichever comes later.

Finances may be an issue. The MFA, like other cultural institutions in the state, is closed through at least the end of June because of the coronavirus and won’t have any public programs or special events through August. The museum’s director, Matthew Teitelbaum, is taking a 30 percent pay cut, and some staff are furloughed.

The agreement with the AG’s office notes that if “financial circumstances endanger the MFA’s ability to fulfill its mission and fulfill the terms of this Memorandum, particularly in light on ongoing public health and economic circumstances and their impact on the MFA,” the terms might be modified.

The agreement noted that the NAACP Boston Branch would play an important role in implementing its terms.

The Davis Leadership Academy teacher who first wrote about her students’ experience in a Facebook post that quickly went viral declined to comment on the agreement.

The museum has continually contended with fallout from the incident over the past year.

An internal review conducted by the MFA last May said that the employee who welcomed the students recalled issuing the standard greeting, “no food, no drink, no water bottles," and that guards went on and off break and occasionally overlapped as they moved from one area to another, perhaps explaining why students felt they were followed. The museum also issued a public apology and banned the two patrons who made the racist comments.

But critics at the time said the museum did not do enough to take responsibility for the actions of its staff, or make longstanding changes to the institution’s culture. Soon after, the attorney general launched a civil rights investigation and the museum launched its own external investigation, led by former attorney general Scott Harshbarger.

The MFA has struggled to make its space truly diverse. In a 2017 series on race in Boston, the Globe Spotlight Team counted the number of patrons at the museum on a Saturday, and found that about 4 percent of roughly 3,000 were black. Both current and former security guards, the majority of whom are people of color, told the Globe last year that they had long felt treated as second-class citizens within the museum.

In October, the museum overhauled its pre-visit interactions with students and the way they move through the museum, another attempt to make it welcoming to new and diverse visitors.

Zoe Greenberg can be reached at zoe.greenberg@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @zoegberg.