An encouraging stat about the coronavirus in Rhode Island

Happy Cinco de Mayo and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State.

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 9,652 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, and 341 residents had died. There were 339 people in the hospital, 84 in intensive care, and 61 were on ventilators.

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 9,652 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, and 341 residents had died. There were 339 people in the hospital, 84 in intensive care, and 61 were on ventilators.

There was one key piece of encouraging news in Monday’s batch of coronavirus data from the Rhode Island Department of Health: The daily positivity rate on new tests dropped to 7.9 percent, the lowest rate since April 6.

It was also the third consecutive day that the positivity rate was below 10 percent. By comparison, more than 16 percent of tests administered came back positive for the virus on April 20.

So what does it mean?

Governor Gina Raimondo and state health department officials have cited the positivity rate as a key statistic that they’re monitoring as they begin to reopen the economy, along with 14-day trends for new cases and hospitalization rates.

Of course, there is no single data point that can tell Rhode Island’s coronavirus story, but the positivity rate is considered a little more reliable than simply reviewing the number of new cases, in part because the number of tests administered can vary widely depending on the day.

Health experts say it’s still too soon to draw conclusions about the data, but everyone acknowledges that it’s a good sign.

During a conference call with reporters on Sunday, medical director Dr. James McDonald said he was especially intrigued by a dramatic daily decline in positive cases at the CVS Health rapid testing location at the Twin River casino parking lot because those sites only require a person to be showing symptoms rather than having a doctor’s note.

⚓ The coronavirus has changed the way everyone in Rhode Island works, but imagine what a world with less face-to-face contact and more people wearing masks means for the police. Amanda Milkovits has a deep dive into how the virus is changing criminal justice.

⚓ Governor Raimondo offered a few more details into how phase one of her reopening of the state’s economy will work – including the decision to allow “non-critical” retailers to open with capacity restrictions.

⚓ Ed Fitzpatrick has been reflecting on how the coronavirus is affecting everyday life for weeks. His latest installment looks at his son’s newest running ritual.

⚓ Flying during the pandemic means no security lines or middle seats, but Adam Vaccaro reports that the experience is a stark reminder about what’s happening on the ground all over the country.

⚓ Congratulations to my colleagues at the Globe, who were finalists for three Pulitzer Prizes.

⚓ Missing baseball? The Globe’s sports staff ranked the best ballparks in the country. If they asked me, I’d have ranked PNC Park at the top, followed by Citi Field. Last place? I’d rather not say.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

⚓ Governor Raimondo’s daily coronavirus update is at 1 p.m.

⚓ Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee is hosting another virtual town hall for small businesses at noon.

⚓ Brown University is holding an interesting virtual discussion at 4 p.m. on racism and the coronavirus, featuring several physicians.

