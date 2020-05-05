Audit finds child cares lacking background checks

“There is perhaps no more important responsibility for state government than ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of children in state care,” Bump said of the audit. “The Department of Early Education and Care has made progress in some areas in recent years, but there is still more to be done."

The background checks were lacking during the audit period from July 2016 through June 2018, because the department had not implemented policies, procedures, effective monitoring, and periodic evaluations of internal controls to ensure that they were performed as required, according to the report from State Auditor Suzanne M. Bump.

The Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care failed to ensure that employees had all required background checks before they started working at residential group homes in recent years, a state audit found.

Early Education and Care was overseeing 354 group care programs and 74 temporary shelters at the time of the audit. It’s the state agency that licenses and oversees about 9,000 programs related to child care, foster care, and adoption placement agencies, and 74 temporary shelters. The department requires background checks of all employees, interns, and volunteers who might have unsupervised access to the children in their care, the audit notes.

The group care programs examined in the audit provide residential care for children and young adults to help them achieve independent living or provide treatment for mental health issues, behavioral issues, developmental disorders, or previous traumas.

Background check requirements were not met for 24 of the 25 group care programs reviewed, the audit found.

The audit looked at a sample of 1,663 employees.

No portion of the background check had been completed for nine of the employees.

Ninety-six others lacked one or more of the required checks of fingerprints, Criminal Offender Record Information, Sex Offender Registry Information, and the Department of Children and Families.

Ninety-three had no fingerprint-based checks. Six had no SORI checks, including three of those who had not had fingerprint-based checks.

An additional 62 employees started work before their background check on the sexual offender registry was completed.

The audit called for developing those procedures and conducting background checks on any current employees not previously screened.

Improvements have been made since the end of the audit period, however, an EEC spokeswoman noted. She pointed to the agency’s audit response stating that it had added a monitoring check in the licensing renewal process to require programs to report all staff background record check data for verification; and implemented more rigorous requirements for department review of background check information for residential and placement agency staff.

The audit also found that EEC did not consistently complete group care program licensing visits within required time frames.

