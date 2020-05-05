Avon selectman dies from COVID-19

Brady, 65, had been battling other health issues for years before he became sick with coronavirus and died, the town’s Board of Selectmen said in a statement.

“The Town of Avon lost a champion this week,” Town Administrator Gregory Enos said in the statement. “Bob was a wonderful listener and had a big heart. He was always upbeat and had a great sense of humor. We are honored to have worked with him here in Avon and our town will be forever impacted by his leadership. . .Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.”

Brady is survived by his wife, Nancy, three children and his brother, Democratic State Senator Michael Brady

The long-time Avon resident was elected to the town’s Board of Selectmen in 2011 and although he decided not to seek re-election this spring because of his health issues, he continued to serve in the role after the election was postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement said.

Brady and his wife, Nancy, owned an electrical repair company in Brockton. Brady was also a member of the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club and rode in the Memorial Day parade every year, the statement said.

Selectmen Eric Beckerman said he saw Brady as a mentor.

“I will miss Bob’s sense of humor and his counsel,” Beckerman said in the statement. "I respected Bob and his opinion. His commitment to the Town of Avon is something I strive for at all times.”

Brady became well-known in town in 2003 for advocating for residents who opposed trash transfer stations in nearby towns. According to the statement, he spoke out in opposition to plans that would allow trucks to carry debris through Avon to a recycling center in Brockton.

Brady helped form Residents Against the Trash Transfer Station, a citizens group with members in Avon, Brockton and Holbrook. He served on Avon’s Zoning Board of Appeals from 2003 to 2011. While on the Board of Selectmen, Brady served on the Norfolk County Advisory Board and as a Special Police Officer for the town.

Funeral arrangements were not announced.