Baby born on Storrow Drive Monday night

A couple welcomed their new baby into the world on Storrow Drive in Boston Monday night.
Troopers received a call that a woman was giving birth on the westbound side of Storrow Drive at about 11 p.m., State Police said.
But by the time Troopers arrived at the scene, the woman had already delivered a baby boy inside her car with help from her husband.
First responders stabilized the mother and her baby at the scene before bringing them to a local hospital, where they are doing well, State Police said. The new father was reunited with his family after Trooper Kyle Melvin drove him to the hospital, they said.
State Police wrote on Facebook that the event was “a reminder of joy, amid these sad and anxious times.”
