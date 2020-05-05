Cambridge man arrested on gun, drug charges

State Police arrested a man in Cambridge Sunday on drug and gun charges during a security check at a Massachusetts Water Resources Authority facility, officials said.

A trooper encountered Carlos Garcia-Parejo, 22, and another man trespassing in a car in the facility’s parking lot just before 1 a.m., Massachusetts State Police said in a statement Tuesday night.

The trooper determined that Garcia-Parejo, the driver of the 2004 Toyota Camry, was unlicensed and had him exit the vehicle, State Police said. The trooper then observed a bottle of Percocet pills on the floor of the car for which Garcia-Parejo did not have a prescription.