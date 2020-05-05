Cambridge police commanders apologize to Sen. Markey and Rep. Joseph Kennedy III for offensive tweet

Cambridge Police Superintendent Jack Albert personally expressed regret to US Rep. Joseph Kennedy III while Albert’s boss, Commissioner Branville G. Bard, Jr. apologized to US Sen. Edward Markey for an offensive tweet about the two lawmakers Albert mistakenly posted to the department’s Twitter account, officials said Tuesday.

Albert has publicly acknowledged he authored the tweet that appeared on the department’s Twitter account on Sunday before it was deleted. The offensive tweet, first reported by WCVB-TV, said “another liberal (expletive) jerk who just happens to be better then the clown he’s running against. Sad for us.”

Kennedy is challenging Markey in the Democractic primary for the Senate seat Markey has held since 2013.