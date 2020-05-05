Cambridge police commanders apologize to Sen. Markey and Rep. Joseph Kennedy III for offensive tweet

Cambridge Police Superintendent Jack Albert personally expressed regret to US Rep. Joseph Kennedy III while Albert’s boss, Commissioner Branville G. Bard, Jr. apologized to US Sen. Edward Markey for an offensive tweet about the two lawmakers Albert mistakenly posted to the department’s Twitter account, officials said Tuesday.
Albert has publicly acknowledged he authored the tweet that appeared on the department’s Twitter account on Sunday before it was deleted. The offensive tweet, first reported by WCVB-TV, said “another liberal (expletive) jerk who just happens to be better then the clown he’s running against. Sad for us.”
Kennedy is challenging Markey in the Democractic primary for the Senate seat Markey has held since 2013.
According to the Markey campaign, “Cambridge Police Commissioner Bard has reached out to Senator Markey and has apologized.” The Markey campaign declined further comment.
Albert personally apologized to Kennedy in a telephone call, said department spokesman Jeremy Warnick. The conversations between Albert and Kennedy and between Bard and Markey were considered private in nature, he said
Both Albert and Bard declined a Globe interview request Tuesday. Albert, who publicly apologized on Twitter on Monday, faces disciplinary action for his actions.
“Unfortunately, in a moment of heated political debate with friends, I posted commentary that was out of character and not something I am proud of,” Albert wrote in a statement released Monday afternoon. “I — not the department — deserve the criticism that has been directed to the Police Department over the last 24 hours.”
An official with Kennedy’s office wasn’t immediately available Tuesday.
