Coronavirus testing center opens for residents of Malden, Everett

Malden and Everett residents now have expanded access to coronavirus testing.

Cambridge Health Alliance recently opened a stand-alone testing center at its Malden Care Center, 195 Canal St. The free tests are available to community members from Malden and Everett, 8 years and older, regardless of insurance or immigration status, along with existing alliance patients,

Individuals seeking to be tested must schedule an appointment by calling 617-665-2928. Those tested will receive results within five days.