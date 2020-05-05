fb-pixel
MALDEN, EVERETT

Coronavirus testing center opens for residents of Malden, Everett

By John Laidler Globe Correspondent,Updated May 5, 2020, 31 minutes ago

Malden and Everett residents now have expanded access to coronavirus testing.

Cambridge Health Alliance recently opened a stand-alone testing center at its Malden Care Center, 195 Canal St. The free tests are available to community members from Malden and Everett, 8 years and older, regardless of insurance or immigration status, along with existing alliance patients,

Individuals seeking to be tested must schedule an appointment by calling 617-665-2928. Those tested will receive results within five days.

"Providing a stand-alone testing location in Malden supports multiple public health goals: increased ease of testing, limiting risk of incidental infection, and preserving hospital resources for the sickest patients,” Dr. Assaad Sayah, the alliance’s CEO, said in a statement, expressing appreciation to mayors Carlo DeMaria of Everett and Gary Christenson of Malden for their support of the initiative.

Advertisement

The alliance also has a testing site in Somerville and planned to open one in Cambridge Friday, May 8.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.