Coronavirus testing center opens for residents of Malden, Everett

Malden and Everett residents now have expanded access to coronavirus testing.
Cambridge Health Alliance recently opened a stand-alone testing center at its Malden Care Center, 195 Canal St. The free tests are available to community members from Malden and Everett, 8 years and older, regardless of insurance or immigration status, along with existing alliance patients,
Individuals seeking to be tested must schedule an appointment by calling 617-665-2928. Those tested will receive results within five days.
"Providing a stand-alone testing location in Malden supports multiple public health goals: increased ease of testing, limiting risk of incidental infection, and preserving hospital resources for the sickest patients,” Dr. Assaad Sayah, the alliance’s CEO, said in a statement, expressing appreciation to mayors Carlo DeMaria of Everett and Gary Christenson of Malden for their support of the initiative.
The alliance also has a testing site in Somerville and planned to open one in Cambridge Friday, May 8.
