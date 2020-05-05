'Criminally reprehensible’ : Two charged in R.I. with defrauding loan program for businesses hit by coronavirus

The men are accused in US District Court in Providence of fraudulently seeking more than $500,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program, which the federal government set up to help small businesses pay workers and meet other costs amid the pandemic, authorities said.

In a statement, Rhode Island US Attorney Aaron L. Weisman identified the suspects as David A. Staveley, a 52-year-old Andover resident also known as Kurt D. Sanborn, and David Butziger, 51, of Warwick.

Two men from Andover, Mass., and Warwick, R.I., have become the first people in the nation charged with defrauding a federal loan program for small businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Staveley and Butziger allegedly claimed in loan documents to have dozens of workers earning wages at four different businesses, when no one was actually employed at the outfits, according to prosecutors. It wasn’t immediately clear if the men had hired attorneys or when they would make their initial court appearances.

They’re both charged with conspiracy to make false statement to influence the federal Small Business Administration and conspiracy to commit bank fraud, prosecutors said. Staveley’s also charged with aggravated identity theft, while Butziger caught a bank fraud charge, according to authorities. The pair never got any money from the federal authorities.

“Tens of millions of Americans have lost their jobs and have had their lives thrown into chaos because of the coronavirus pandemic,” Weisman said in the statement. "It is unconscionable that anyone would attempt to steal from a program intended to help hard working Americans continue to be paid so they can feed their families and pay some of their bills.”

Staveley, prosecutors said, allegedly claimed in loan applications seeking more than $438,500 that he employed dozens of people at two restaurants in Rhode Island and one in Berlin, Mass.

But investigators discovered that one Warwick restaurant, the former Remington House, and the Berlin eatery, On The Trax, weren’t open for business before the pandemic, at the time the applications were submitted, or any time thereafter, the statement said.

In addition, authorities learned Staveley didn’t own or have any role in the second Rhode Island restaurant, Top of the Bay, according to prosecutors. Weisman’s office said On The Trax in Berlin had closed by March 10, after the town revoked its liquor license for several reasons including “that ‘Sanborn’ allegedly misrepresented that his brother owned the restaurant.”

Not only that, prosecutors said, but “Staveley/Sanborn” allegedly used his sibling’s identifying information in other real estate transactions too.

Butziger also allegedly tried to sneak a fraudulent loan application past Uncle Sam.

Court documents allege he submitted a request for a $105,381 loan as the owner of an unincorporated business called Dock Wireless, the statement said. He allegedly claimed in paperwork and during a phone call with an undercover FBI agent posing a bank compliance officer that Dock Wireless employed seven people full-time, including himself, Weisman’s office said.

Butziger falsely told the agent he brought on the employees full-time on Jan. 1, 2020 and laid them off at the end of March, according to prosecutors. He also allegedly claimed his purported staff continued to work through April for nothing, and that he would use the loan funds to pay them, according to the statement.

But when asked about their altruism, the supposed Dock Wireless employees sang a different tune, records show.

“Agents interviewed several of the supposed Dock Wireless employees who reported that they never worked for Butziger or Dock Wireless,” the statement said.

In addition, prosecutors said, the Rhode Island Department of Revenue told the IRS it had no records of wages being paid in 2020 by Dock Wireless or Butziger.

Authorities said Staveley and Butziger had discussed their alleged loan scheme via email.

“As alleged, David Staveley and David Butziger tried to capitalize on the coronavirus crisis by conspiring to fraudulently obtain more than half a million dollars in forgivable loans that were intended to help small businesses teetering on the edge of financial ruin,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Joseph R. Bonavolonta of the bureau’s Boston Field Office in the statement. “Thankfully we were able to stop them before taxpayers were defrauded, but today’s arrests should serve as a warning to others that the FBI and our law enforcement partners will aggressively go after bad actors like them who are utilizing the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to commit fraud.”

Bonavolonta’s words were echoed by Special Agent in Charge Kristina O’Connell of IRS-Criminal Investigation, or IRS-CI.

"The alleged actions of defendants Staveley and Butziger are criminally reprehensible,” O’Connell said. ““Defrauding a government program designed to provide financial assistance to small business owners during the Coronavirus pandemic is tantamount to taking money directly out of the pockets of those who need it most.”

Hannibal “Mike” Ware, the SBA’s Inspector General, also weighed in, noting that fraudsters often rear their heads during times of crisis.

“This is a critical time for our nation’s small businesses. It is well known that fraudsters prey upon those in vulnerable positions,” Ware said in the statement. “As this result shows, SBA-[Office of the Inspector General] and its law enforcement partners are actively working together to root out fraud in SBA’s programs and bring those responsible to justice.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.