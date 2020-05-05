Here’s where and when fighter jets will fly across Mass. Wednesday to show support for hospital workers

Four fighter jets from the Massachusetts National Guard will fly over hospitals across the state Wednesday afternoon to show support for medical workers who are working on the frontlines during the pandemic.
As part of Operation American Resolve, the F-15 Eagles from the 104th Fighter Wing will take off from Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield around noon and head toward the eastern part of the state, the Air Force said in a statement. The jets will fly over Boston before looping back west over Worcester, Springfield, and Northampton.
The jets, which will reach speeds up to 300 mph, will be visible to residents near the flyover path, according to Senior Master Sergeant Julie Avey. It’s part of a “very rare” event that only happens once or twice a year with approval from the Air Force, she said.
“It’s important for us to say a big thank you to those who are serving on the frontlines of this pandemic,” Avey said. “It’s important to unite us and show our support for the American public and that we are ready to serve and defend.”
To avoid large gatherings, people are discouraged from traveling to hospitals or nearby areas to see the flyover, officials said.
The flyover also comes as part of a mandatory training to keep aircrews qualified, officials said. There is no additional cost to taxpayers.
Below is the schedule for the flyover, provided by the Air Force:
From 12:15 p.m. to 12:25 p.m.
- Massachusetts State Police graduation at Gillette Stadium
- Boston Convention and Exhibition Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital and surrounding areas
- Brigham and Women’s Hospital
- Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center
- West Roxbury VA Medical Center
- Framingham Union Hospital
From 12:25 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- UMass Memorial Medical Center
- DCU Center / St. Vincent’s Hospital
From 12:35 p.m. to 12:40 p.m.
- Mercy Medical Center
- Baystate Medical Center
- Holyoke Medical Center
- Holyoke Soldiers’ Home
From 12:40 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Northampton VA Medical Center
- Western Massachusetts Hospital
- Baystate Noble Hospital
