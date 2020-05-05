Here’s where and when fighter jets will fly across Mass. Wednesday to show support for hospital workers

Four fighter jets from the Massachusetts National Guard will fly over hospitals across the state Wednesday afternoon to show support for medical workers who are working on the frontlines during the pandemic.

As part of Operation American Resolve, the F-15 Eagles from the 104th Fighter Wing will take off from Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield around noon and head toward the eastern part of the state, the Air Force said in a statement. The jets will fly over Boston before looping back west over Worcester, Springfield, and Northampton.

The jets, which will reach speeds up to 300 mph, will be visible to residents near the flyover path, according to Senior Master Sergeant Julie Avey. It’s part of a “very rare” event that only happens once or twice a year with approval from the Air Force, she said.