Franklin Food Pantry buys new building to expand operations

As demand for its services rises due to COVID-19, the Franklin Food Pantry recently purchased a new building to expand its operations.

The pantry announced its acquisition of the former Dante’s Motors building at 138 East Central St. to serve as its future home. The organization plans to begin raising funds later this year to renovate the building.

The group operates its pantry ― foods are currently being provided in prepackaged bags — in donated space at 43 West Central St., which will remain its location until the new building opens. The new facility will provide the larger space the group has been seeking to expand its pantry and other programs.