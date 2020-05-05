Judith Kuehn is named superintendent of Hull schools

The School Committee ― which has not released details of the allegations ― voted unanimously to fire Devine on April 28, and to appoint Kuehn as his replacement on May 4, according to a statement.

Kuehn had been acting and then interim superintendent since early February, when Superintendent Michael Devine was placed on paid leave following an administrative review of allegations into personal misconduct.

The Hull School Committee unanimously appointed Judith Kuehn as the new superintendent of Hull public schools, effective immediately.

“Hull Public Schools has been a wonderful place to work for a large part of my career,” Kuehn said in the statement. “I am honored to have been selected to serve in this role and I am looking forward to continuing to work with the educators and staff in our district.”

Advertisement

Kuehn had been Hull’s assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction, and professional development since 2012 and was Hull’s director of student services for four years before that.

She was a special education administrator in the Sharon public schools, and special education teacher at the CHARMS Collaborative in Weymouth and the Braintree public schools. She began her career as an elementary school teacher in Houston.

Devine became Hull’s school superintendent in 2017, and had been principal of Hull High School for eight years.

Hull schools have about 850 students in prekindergarten through high school, and a declining school enrollment in the seaside town of about 10,300.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.