Lessons for the long run

Ellen started the streak in 2018 when I told her we could get T-shirts from the Rhode Runner store, in Providence, if we ran every day in February. That’s all the motivation I needed since my wardrobe consists mainly of running shirts.

So here’s some evidence for her argument: Ellen has run 824 consecutive days and while she hasn’t told the boys they should follow her lead, my 13-year-old son, Jake, has now run 39 straight days during the pandemic.

As a father, I am convinced my sons ignore a hefty chunk of what I talk to them about. But at those moments, my wife, Ellen Foley, always assures me that the most important thing is for parents to model what we want our kids to do and be.

Admittedly, that motivation evaporated the minute I had my “Winter Warrior” T-shirt in hand. But Ellen kept on running -- every day, all year.

She ran at least a mile every day, often more. She ran when she was sick, and she ran when her hamstring hurt. She ran during snowstorms, and she ran during downpours.

One night, at 10:30 p.m., she looked at the clock and said, “I forgot to run today!” I told her it was a great streak while it lasted. A few minutes later, I heard the screen door slam.

The streak was alive.

In February 2019, we added more “Winter Warrior” T-shirts to the collection, and Ellen kept on running. She said the daily routine made her feel better -- clearing her head, reminding her that exercise is not optional, demonstrating that even a little exercise is better than none at all.

This year, Ellen joked that she would have a tougher time making it through February because it was a leap year -- adding an extra day to the month. She made it, but the T-shirts never arrived because the coronavirus shut down Rhode Runner along with the rest of Rhode Island.

Stuck at home, Jake began to get antsy as the days dragged on without a pickup basketball game in sight. So he began lacing up his Adidas and running at least a mile every day.

One day, I went out for a run right after he did, figuring I’d catch up to him and give him some tips. But I was the one who ended up learning a lesson.

At first, Jake didn’t know I was trailing behind him, and I noticed that he took the time to run up ramps and jump up to slap street signs.

Now, those are things I would never do because I’m all business on my runs -- intent on maintaining a certain pace, covering a certain amount of miles, having a good showing on Strava.

But at that moment, it was pretty clear he was having a lot more fun than I do when I run. So since then, I’ve been trying to run down streets that I’ve never gone down before. I’ve been worrying less about the numbers. The other day, I jumped up to slap a speed camera sign.

As we re-emerge from isolation, the goal for the long run is clear: Enjoy the journey more.

