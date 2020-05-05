Maine reports 4 deaths, 21 new cases of coronavirus

Four deaths and 21 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Maine Tuesday afternoon, the largest single-day number of deaths in several days as Governor Janet Mills’ plan to gradually reopen the state continues through its first phase.
A total of 61people in the state have died after contracting COVID-19, with Cumberland and Kennebec counties each reporting two new deaths, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control. Covid-19 cases reached a total of 1,226 statewide on Tuesday.
The uptick comes shortly after state officials set in motion the governor’s four-stage plan to gradually reopen Maine, which began May 1. Residents have been allowed to visit places deemed as having a low risk of transmission by the state, such as barbershops, drive-in theaters, and state parks. Mills also extended the state’s stay-at-home order through May, with the next stage of her plan scheduled to begin in June if coronavirus numbers remain at bay.
Cumberland has reported the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths with 30, followed by Waldo with 13, Kennebec with eight, York with seven, Androscoggin with two, and Franklin with one.
Another 21 patients have recovered after contracting the virus since Monday, bringing the total number of those recovered to 741, officials said. One additional person was hospitalized Tuesday, with 36 people currently hospitalized across the state. Of those patients, 18 are in critical care and 12 are on ventilators.
