Maine reports 4 deaths, 21 new cases of coronavirus

Four deaths and 21 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Maine Tuesday afternoon, the largest single-day number of deaths in several days as Governor Janet Mills’ plan to gradually reopen the state continues through its first phase.

A total of 61people in the state have died after contracting COVID-19, with Cumberland and Kennebec counties each reporting two new deaths, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control. Covid-19 cases reached a total of 1,226 statewide on Tuesday.

The uptick comes shortly after state officials set in motion the governor’s four-stage plan to gradually reopen Maine, which began May 1. Residents have been allowed to visit places deemed as having a low risk of transmission by the state, such as barbershops, drive-in theaters, and state parks. Mills also extended the state’s stay-at-home order through May, with the next stage of her plan scheduled to begin in June if coronavirus numbers remain at bay.