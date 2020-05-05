Man pleads not guilty to slaying in Roslindale auto shop during altercation

The charges stem from an Oct. 31 shooting that left 43-year-old Pascual Casiano dead, prosecutors said.

Richard Lugo, 43, pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and larceny of a motor vehicle.

A Dorchester man accused of killing one man and injuring another during a confrontation at a Roslindale auto shop last year was arraigned Monday and held without bail, Suffolk District Attorney Rachel Rollins said in a statement.

That day, Lugo allegedly got into a physical altercation with Casiano at an auto body shop on American Legion Highway in Roslindale, prosecutors said. Lugo worked at the shop and Casiano sold cars on the property, officials said.

After a customer and another car salesman tried to break up the fight, Lugo allegedly pulled out a gun and fired it, prosecutors said.

Casiano was shot in the abdomen and the other salesman, whose identity was not released, was shot in the hand, officials said.

The salesman got into a vehicle to get his phone after he was shot, but Lugo pointed the gun at him and threatened to kill him if he did not step back outside, the case’s prosecutor and Assistant District Attorney Tara Burdman said to the court.

Lugo then stole a vehicle from a customer at the body shop and fled the scene, officials said.

Boston police said Casiano and the other victim were both taken to a local hospital, where Casiano later died from his injuries.

“I’d like to thank the individuals who called 911 and those with medical training who ran to Mr. Casiano’s aid," Rollins said in the statement. “Your valiant efforts on his behalf show the decency and humanity in people and I hope bring a small piece of comfort to Mr. Casiano’s grieving loved ones.”

A motive for the shooting was not disclosed by authorities.

Prosecutors said multiple witnesses identified Lugo as the suspect behind the shooting. The car he allegedly fled the scene in was discovered in Hyde Park in December.

On April 29, Lugo was arrested in New York City by the U.S. Marshals Service after a six-month long multi-state investigation conducted by the Boston Police Homicide Unit in conjunction with the Boston Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the Fugitive Task Force., authorities said.

Lugo was arraigned in New York as a fugitive from justice and indicted by a Suffolk Superior Court grand jury last week. He waived rendition and was brought back to Massachusetts for Monday’s arraignment, prosecutors said.

A judge ordered Lugo to be held without bail at the prosecution’s request, officials said.

“If you commit an act of violence or take a life, we will hold you accountable," Rollins said in the statement. “You will be sent to a place where you are potentially at a heightened risk of contracting COVID-19.”

Lugo is being represented by Attorney Lefteris Travayiakis. The case will return to court on June 23.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.