Mass. dentists gearing up for expanded services amid coronavirus pandemic

And dentists who spoke to the Globe said that as they begin to gradually reopen their practices for more services, they want patients to come in for routine procedures so problems with their teeth don’t become more severe.

Those are just a few of the safeguards being implemented by dentists around the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic, before the May 18 date designated by the Massachusetts Dental Society as the target for practices to resume offering elective and non-urgent care, in addition to emergency procedures that have continued during the health crisis.

Virtual waiting rooms. Patient and staff temperature checks. Workers outfitted with gowns, gloves, masks and hairnets. Glass partitions at the front desk. Longer periods between patients, so employees can sanitize treatment areas.

"We don’t want dental infections to worsen if [patients] are not coming into our office,” said Dr. James Lee, whose practice is located in Malden.

Providers also said they are taking precautions to prevent the spread of contagions.

“From an infection control point of view, I think dentists are going to do an excellent job," said Dr. Jeffrey Harrison, a dentist and state-certified prosthodontist specializing in aesthetic restoration and replacement of teeth at Metro West Dental in Wellesley. “Dentists are going to be taking a lot of precautions, not that they weren’t before.”

To aid social distancing, Harrison said, patients at his practice will check in by email or text in the parking lot on the day of their appointment and be alerted when it’s time for them to enter the building.

Once they come off the elevator, he said, they’ll be asked to wash their hands and do a pre-treatment mouth rinse. And like his staff, he said, patients will have their temperatures taken as part of a pre-screening process that’ll include a brief questionnaire about social distancing and possible exposure to the virus. Patients will be asked to reschedule their appointments if necessary.

Harrison said his staff will also be split into two shifts, a cleaning company will disinfect the office on a nightly basis, and air purifiers will further reduce the risk of contamination.

“Most dental offices are going above and beyond what we call standard precaution,” said Harrison, who’s taught at the BU and Tufts dental schools and consulted for the VA.

Harrison said his office in February purchased additional personal protective equipment, or PPE, “to keep us stocked up," and the office has always used a laundry service to disinfect scrub tops and other gear.

“I think we’re going to be ready to go,” Harrison said. “By the time we do our soft opening, I think there will be enough production [of PPE] to get our hands on supply.”

The state Dental Society has advised members to take “added infection control mechanisms” including pre-operative mouthwash for patients; strict adherence to OSHA materials guidelines; and strict adherence to proper hand hygiene and protocols for clinical gown and personal protective equipment use.

Regarding PPE, the dental society said in an April 30 advisory posted to its website that the group is communicating “daily with the major PPE suppliers and continues to explore options for members regarding the shortage.”

In addition, the site says, the society urges practices to “reach out to your PPE suppliers to determine their inventory status and if they are fulfilling orders at this time. If you are able to order any PPE (e.g., masks, face shields, goggles, gloves, etc.) at this point, we recommend that you do so to start preparing your inventory in anticipation of your practice’s reopening.”

Some dentists who spoke to the Globe said obtaining enough gear remains a top priority.

“Obviously the shortage of PPE, that is one of the biggest concerns,” said Dr. Sathish G. Palayam, a dentist with offices in Lexington and New Bedford who served on a state task force on reopening dental practices.

Palayam said he was able to order 200 N95 masks from one supplier Monday for his staff, and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency has been “very supportive” in supplying dental offices with “basic required PPE.” At the start of the pandemic, Palayam said, dentists around the state “donated a lot of PPE to them,” and now the agency is working to “return the favor.”

“We are getting more and more” protective gear, Palayam added. “We are hearing from our suppliers that there is more and more coming in.” He said dental offices even in normal times meet or go “way above” infection prevention protocols put out by public health authorities. Dental offices, he said, “are the most safest places to go for treatment."

And Lee, the Malden dentist, said he and his colleagues are working to obtain gear such as masks and face shields, as well as plexi-glass to separate front desk staff from patients.

“We’ve been able to acquire some, but ... I think that the pipeline of PPE needs to be increased in order to help our offices reopen safely,” Lee said.

He said providers will take steps to reduce the amount of foot traffic in their offices to bolster social distancing.

Among the safeguards, Lee said, is a policy of “having folks wait in their vehicles and then come in” rather than waiting to be called in the reception area. Other options, he said, include “perhaps a soft opening, meaning ... staggered hours in terms of staff. I know some offices are having staff in shifts. We’re considering all available options in order to make this as safe an environment as possible.”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.